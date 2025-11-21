The Madden 26 All-Madden update has arrived, bringing two new legacy teams – The All-Madden team and NFL Superstars – into the game and much more. In honor of John Madden, the developers added the legendary coach himself to Franchise Mode with his own “Master Motivator” Archetype. Without further ado, let's dive into the patch notes, as well as the full roster for these teams.

Madden 26 All-Madden Update Patch Notes

Firstly, the update added two new teams to the game – All-Madden, and NFL Superstars. Here are their respective rosters for your convenience.

All-Madden Roster for Madden 26

Offense Quarterbacks: Peyton Manning, John Elway Running Backs: Ladainian Tomlinson, Eddie George Fullback: Mike Alstott Wide Receivers: Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Larry Fitzgerald, Deion Sanders, Devin Hester Tight Ends: Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski Offensive Line: Joe Thomas, Larry Allen, Jason Kelce, Randall McDaniel, Jonathan Ogden, Bruce Matthews

Defense Edge Rushers: Reggie White, J.J. Watt, Howie Long Defensive Tackles: Aaron Donald, William Perry Linebackers: Lawrence Taylor, Junior Seau, Derrick Brooks, Ted Hendricks, Ray Nitschke Cornerbacks: Deion Sanders, Lester Hayes, Charles Woodson Safeties: Sean Taylor, Steve Atwater, Brian Dawkins

Special Teams Kicker: Pat Summerall Punter: Andy Lee Kick/Punt Returner: Devin Hester



NFL Superstars Roster for Madden 26

Offense Quarterbacks: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield Running Backs: Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Cam Skattebo Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk Wide Receivers: Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, Mike Evans, Ladd McConkey Tight Ends: George Kittle, Brock Bowers, Taysom Hill Offensive Line: Trent Williams, Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell, Quenton Nelson, Tyler Smith, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum, Quinn Meinerz, Lane Johnson

Defense Edge Rushers: Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Aidan Hutchinson, Micah Parsons, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson Defensive Tackles: Chris Jones, Dexter Lawrence, Vita Vea, Jalen Carter Linebackers: Fred Warner, Roquan Smith, Bobby Wagner, Lavonte David, Foyesade Oluokun, Zack Baun, Matt Milano, Demario Davis Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Surtain II, Derek Stingley Jr., Charvarius Ward, Marlon Humphrey, Devon Witherspoon Safeties: Derwin James Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Antoine Winfield Jr., Budda Baker, Harrison Smith

Special Teams Kicker: Brandon Aubrey Punter: Michael Dickson



All-Madden Legacy Game – Madden 26 All-Madden Update Patch Notes

Overall, the biggest inclusion in the update is the new All-Madden and NFL Superstars team. You can actually make both of these two teams duke it out in a special All-Madden Legacy game. This game features tons of unique features, like:

Added new All-Madden Legacy game where All-Madden Team faces current NFL Superstars.

Comes with unique presentational experience including: New commentary lines, including commentary from Coach John Madden, and players like Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens Throwback Theme Music Sound effects, watermark, and jumbotron package Postgame Turducken celebration

New Main Menu, EA SPORTS Bootfloww, and Press Any Button

Furthermore, you can now play as John Madden in franchise mode in Madden 26. He comes with a new Coach Archetype, “Master Motivator”. Overall, it adds seven new abilities, two unique play sheets, and two new playbooks. Additionally, those who rock with the Raiders in Madden 26 Franchise can play with Madden via a unique Coach Tile.

Overall, that includes the full rosters for the All-Madden and NFL Superstars teams in Madden 26. We hope you enjoy playing as both teams, which come with fully stacked rosters. See you on the field enjoying some Turducken!

