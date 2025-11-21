On Friday, the New England Patriots held their final practice ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. Starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson practiced for the third straight day. Stevenson continues to deal with a toe injury that has kept him out of the last three games.

But all signs point to him returning this week against the Bengals, per Ari Meirov.

Granted, New England was not starving at the position while he was gone. Rookie tailback TreVeyon Henderson broke out to the tune of 262 yards rushing and four touchdowns while Stevenson was out. He added 10 catches for 66 yards and another score through the air.

So, the Patriots' offense looks to be near full strength on Sunday. That will likely put Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in a tough spot.

Burrow has practiced in full all week and appears ready to return this week.

But the Bengals' defense is atrocious. They might be the worst in the NFL, having made Justin Fields look like an All-Pro earlier this year. Cincinnati ranks dead last, allowing over 33 points per game and 160 rush yards. They are second-worst against the pass.

New England's offense has also been incredibly efficient.

It is safe to say that the Patriots will move the ball and control the clock on the ground.

Burrow will also be without the services of his best receiver, Ja'Marr Chase. Chase was suspended one game by the NFL for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers' defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

Meanwhile, New England boasts one of the better defenses in the league. They have been particularly good against the run. So, Chase Brown might have a hard time finding room to run. If that is the case, knowing the Patriots will be rushing well and scoring, the game will probably be on Burrow's arm.