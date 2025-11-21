The Memphis Grizzlies limped into FedEx Forum carrying a five-game losing streak, four straight road defeats, and no Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr. Their most faithful fans left celebrating a demolition of the Sacramento Kings. It was all made possible by the most efficient home debut ever for any Bluff City big man. Zach Edey, playing his first home game of the season, did not miss a shot, including the confident team-wide call-out in a postgame interview.

Seven for seven from the floor, one for one from three, 16 points, four rebounds, two steals, and a game-high +23 in just 24 minutes. The 7-foot-4 second-year center looked like he had been waiting his entire life for this night. In the end, it seems like Tuomas Iisalo's Grizzlies got their season-saving center back just in time.

“It felt great. I've been waiting for this,” Edey smiled. “Everybody on this team can (play well). We know that, it's just about who is ready for the night.”

Against the woeful Kings, the ready ones were Edey, Santi Aldama, and Jock Landale. The three bigs combined for 66 points and 15 rebounds, feasting in the paint while the Kings had no answer. Memphis dominated the glass, limited turnovers, got the shots they wanted, and let the results take care of themselves, exactly the recipe Edey kept repeating like a mantra.

“Like I said, just do what we do,” the 7-foot-4 phenom insisted. “Crash hard. Get to the rim and get good shots. It'll work out.”

It worked out beautifully. The Grizzlies turned a desperate night into a statement, the crowd roaring every time Edey rose for another easy bucket or threw his 300-pound frame into another defensive possession. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the five-game skid felt like ancient history.

Rather than trying to do too much in the home debut, Edey played within himself, accepted the minutes-restriction role, and executed fundamentals at an elite level.

“Focus on what we do,” Edey stressed. “Control the glass, limit turnovers, get good shots, and let the results be what they are.”

Obviously, based on the statsheet and postgame statements, Iisalo's emphasis on controlling the glass, limiting mistakes, and generating quality shots was a blueprint that Edey followed. As Memphis looks to build on this momentum, the Grizzlies can take comfort in knowing they have a foundation to work with even when key players are unavailable.

Edey's perfect homecoming offered more than just a feel-good story. The wildly successful night demonstrated that the franchise's investment in size, skill, and the right mentality can produce results when the team commits to playing together and trusting the process.