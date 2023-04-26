Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly feeling a bit of pressure after dropping Game 5 on Tuesday to the Atlanta Hawks as they now head back on the road for Game 6. Last year’s NBA finalists struggled down the stretch on both ends, allowing Trae Young to spark a 13-point comeback mid-way through the fourth quarter.

Following the loss, head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed where everything went wrong. Via NBA.com:

“I thought we got some good shots, but I just didn’t think we executed the way we normally do down the stretch,” said head coach Joe Mazzulla. “I think it was more we just lost our pace a little bit on the offensive end, partly on me trying to make sure we run a good play. And we talk about playing faster down the stretch and I thought we just lost some of our pace, which allowed them to pressure us and get in the passing lanes.”

The Celtics scored just eight points in the final six minutes, going ice cold. As for Young, he drained numerous big shots, including the game-winner with just seconds left from way downtown. It’s not like Boston to give up such a big lead, but they are known to typically bounce back after these types of performances.

“This is where you show what you’re made of in moments like this,” said Brown. “Whatever you’ve got to do recovery-wise, mentally-wise, [Game 5] is over with now, nothing we can do to get it back. So, we’ve got opportunities in front of us, and let’s not lose those opportunities thinking about what happened last game. We’ve just got to come out and get ready for the next one.”

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday evening at State Farm Arena.