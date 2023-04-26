Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics were unable to close out their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, losing a nailbiter in front of the home crowd at TD Garden and sending the series back to Georgia for Game 6.

Tatum was not happy with the late-game technical foul he was assessed for his ill-timed rejection on Trae Young with 1:39 remaining in the fourth.

“You all see it all the time in the regular season after the whistle, guys shoot after the [whistle], guys block the shot after the whistle all the time,” the All-Star explained, according to NESN. “I wasn’t mad or anything. I just was doing something that I would normally do in the regular season that kind of happens all the time. I guess he didn’t see it that way.”

Tatum lightly swatted a Trae Young shot after the whistle, earning him the technical which he believes wouldn’t have been called in the regular season. Still, it was a pivotal moment in the game and completed a stunning collapse for the Celtics.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boston was outscored 37-25 in the fourth en route to the disappointing 119-117 Game 5 loss.

“Tatum wasn’t the primary defender on Young on the play as Al Horford fouled Young while he was in the act of shooting during a baseline drive. Once he felt contact, Young flipped up a shot toward the hoop that was well short and Tatum harmlessly sent the ball out of bounds,” wrote NESN’s Greg Dudek on Wednesday morning.