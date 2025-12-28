Shedeur Sanders might be an NFL quarterback, but that does not mean he overlooks the value of gift-giving. The Cleveland Browns quarterback openly campaigned for fans to send him late Christmas gifts after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers to keep the Baltimore Ravens in the playoff hunt.

Sanders joked that he “really didn't get much” this Christmas and will post his P.O. box on social media for any fan donations. He particularly noted he would love to receive bags, claiming that all of his were stolen when his house was burglarized in November.

“I really love gifts,” Sanders said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle Telegram. “I don't think, for Christmas, I really got much. So if anybody out there want to get me gifts, I'll post my P.O. box online. Please send clothes, jewelry, bags. All my bags got stolen when my house got robbed.”

Sanders previously revealed that his house was broken into on the same day he made his professional debut late in a Week 11 loss to the Ravens. He claimed to have $200,000 of property stolen from his residence while away on the road.

Ravens fans might not want to give their rival a gift, but Sanders might be owed something. Baltimore desperately needed the Browns to upset the Steelers in Week 17 to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, which Sanders made sure to happen.

Sanders improved to 2-4 as a starter with the win, which is more than Joe Flacco or Dillon Gabriel have managed with the Browns in 2025. The rookie is responsible for two of Cleveland's four wins on the year, despite not taking over until Week 12.

The Week 17 result sets up a makeshift AFC North championship game in Week 18 between the Ravens and Steelers. The winner will clinch the division and a spot in the 2025 NFL playoffs.