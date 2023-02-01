The Boston Celtics boast the best record in the NBA at 36-15 and are in the midst of a season that many consider to be championship-or-bust. This is supposed to be the year Jayson Tatum is formally recognized as one of the game’s true elite talents. The year Marcus Smart follows Dennis Rodman and Draymond Green as the next great glue-guy of a championship team. The year Jaylen Brown is acknowledged as another Batman instead of a mere Robin.

With lofty objectives like those, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla does not have time to get excited about coaching the NBA All-Star Game. In fact, it appears he could not care less.

Mazzulla said the honor meant “nothing,” according to Jay King of The Athletic. King did note, though, that the 34-year-old (youngest head coach in NBA) is pleased that his staff and their families will be able to enjoy the always lively NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Mazzulla is not fazed by his own accolades, however, which include being the third rookie coach ever to be selected for the job.

Celtics fans have become accustomed to Mazzulla’s even-keeled demeanor, especially with the team gelling. Boston has been a steady force throughout the season, which has not always been the case in recent past. Mazzulla was thrown into the fire and named interim head coach last September after his predecessor Ime Udoka was suspended the entire season for violating team policies.

In fact, the circumstances surrounding Mazzulla’s ascension on the Celtics bench is why he should take pride in being named head coach of Team Giannis. It has truly been a remarkable run for him and his team to this point. Perhaps that big-picture perspective is what will finally earn the franchise that elusive 18th NBA Finals Trophy.

This year’s NBA All-Star Game will be a bit different as the teams will be selected prior to tip-off. Therefore, Mazzulla will have no time to implement a proper game plan. Fortunately for him, he does not care about that either.

Mazzulla still has a couple weeks to get excited, but it is clear his focus will be on ensuring the Celtics maintain their league-wide grip.