By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Despite the controversy surrounding suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, San Antonio Spurs icon Gregg Popovich has nothing but love for him.

Popovich said as much while talking to reporters before the Spurs take on the Celtics on Saturday at AT&T Center. The veteran coach emphasized that Udoka remains a good friend and will continue to be despite everything that has happened to him.

“He’s a friend. I’m not a judge or jury but he’s a friend as always will be,” Popovich said, per team insider Sean Grande.

Ime Udoka has been suspended by the Celtics for the whole 2022-23 season after his improper relationship with a female subordinate was revealed. Further reports mentioned that he used “crude language” towards the said staff, which factored in the severity of his punishment from the team.

While he remains their head coach on paper–with Joe Mazzulla still working on an interim basis–it has been said that Udoka is unlikely to be reinstated to his previous post.

As for his relationship with Nia Long, whom he has a child with, they have reportedly broken up following the incident.

Gregg Popovich has worked with Udoka for years, so it’s not surprising that they have formed a good friendship. Udoka served as Coach Pop’s assistant with the Spurs from 2012 to 2019 before he moved to other teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Celtics. He was also an assistant under Pop for Team USA during their 2020 Olympics stint.

It remains to be seen what will really happen to Udoka and his coaching future in the NBA, though it’s clear Popovich will stay a friend to him no matter what.