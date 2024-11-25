BOSTON — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown grew up just 30 minutes away from Minnesota Timberwolves franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards. The two Georgia natives reunited in Beantown on Sunday afternoon and were up close and personal for the last possession of Boston's 107-105 win.

With Minnesota down two points with just 7.1 seconds remaining, it felt obvious that Edwards was going to get the ball. Brown realized that and was more than happy to guard the Timberwolves' go-to guy at a critical moment. The reigning NBA Finals MVP forced Edwards away from the perimeter and leaped up high to ensure he didn't have an opportunity for a layup, per CLNS Media.

“He's good going to his left hand, but I just wanted to crowd him a little bit, make it tough for him, and waste some time,” Brown described. “If he did go up to score, I was going to be able to challenge him at the rim … I think it was a good defensive possession.”

This stifling defense made Edwards dish it and the ball eventually wound up in the hands of Timberwolves big man Naz Reid, who didn't get his potential game-winning triple off in time.

Brown, who's often heralded for his scoring, did his job on the other end of the floor. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla recognized that and mentioned how it sets a great example for the rest of his team.

“It’s great to have a player of his caliber take defense to another level and take matchups personally,” he told the media after the narrow victory. “When your best players are the best defenders it sets a tone for your team and your locker room defensively. He takes pride in individual matchups, and I thought he did a great job of that tonight.”

How Jaylen Brown and the Celtics outlasted the Timberwolves

On offense, Brown also shined. The three-time All-Star notched a game-high 29 points, just one more than Edwards, who Brown regards as his friend and “little bro.”

“[Edwards] is one of the young superstars,” Brown complimented. “I got respect for him. Plus, we're from the same background … I know what type of cloth he comes from.”

Boston's last points of the contest came from Brown too, as he drained a 30-foot triple with 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Green Team up five.

The champion of Marietta, Georgia converted on seven of his 10 attempts from deep against the T-Wolves. Most of those 3-pointers were in the first quarter when Brown hit five triples in a row and electrified the TD Garden crowd in the process.

“I feel like I'm due for a lot of makes,” he stated. “I feel like I'm a great shooter. But I also feel like I'm great at other things as well—getting to the basket, getting to the paint, drawing opportunities for my guys. It's a balance.”

Prior to his dazzling performance on Sunday, Brown hadn't shot over 50% from 3-point land since opening night versus the New York Knicks. That hasn't stopped him from helping his Celtics earn a 14-3 overall record while averaging over 25 points per outing.

“Whatever it takes to help my team win,” Brown said of his mentality this season. “Shooting the ball, not shooting the ball, passing, rebounding, whatever. Guarding the best player night in and night out. Whatever you need me to do.”

Doing the big and little things in order to win is important to Brown and company. They'll need to maintain that mindset on Monday night when they host the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers, who, like the Celtics, boast a five-game winning streak.