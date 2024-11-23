ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will battle the Boston Celtics on Sunday at the TD Garden. It's a battle in Beantown as we share our NBA odds series and make a Timberwolves-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves fell 110-105 to the Toronto Raptors in their last game on Thursday. Conversely, the Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards 108-96 on Friday in D.C.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 45-22. They split the series last season, with the Celtics winning the last game 127-120 in overtime at the TD Garden. Significantly, the Celtis have gone 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Wolves. Amazingly, the Celtics have won 17 games in a row against the Celtics at the TD Garden, with the Wolves not beating them in Boston since 2005.

Here are the Timberwolves-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Celtics NBA Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +265

Boston Celtics: -8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 224.5 (-112)

Under: 224.5 (-108)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Celtics

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston and FDSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have had issues lately, and Anthony Edwards scolded Rudy Gobert after the team's loss to the Toronto Raptors earlier this week. While they are still in a playoff spot, the Wolves could do more on offense.

The Timberwolves currently rank ninth in field-goal shooting percentage, including seventh from beyond the arc. They have also done well at the charity stripe, ranking 10th from the free-throw line. However, they have struggled on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. Likewise, the Wolves also struggle to hold onto the basketball, ranking 23rd in turnovers. The defense has been subpar, too, with the Timberwolves ranking 22nd in blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards remains one of the best in the league. So far, he is averaging 27.9 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor, including 43.1 percent from the triples. Julius Randle has also been good. Ultimately, he averages 21.7 points per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor.

The Wolves will be without Naz Reed. He suffered a left knee injury in the loss against the Raptors and will be out for a while. Gobert averages 11 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63.9 percent from the floor. Additionally, he has 1.6 blocks per game. Jaden McDaniels averages 10.9 points per game. Significantly, he will have to step up now that Reid is out.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if Edwards can dominate and set up good shots. Then, they must contain the Boston shooters and not let them have opportunities from beyond the arc.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Life is still good in Boston, and it got better this week when the Celtics visited the White House. Now, the Celtics hope to continue playing well and utilizing a great offense.

The Celtics rank 15th in field-goal shooting percentage, including fourth from the triples and fourth from the free-throw line. However, the board has been an issue for them, as they rank just 19th in rebounds. Furthermore, the Celtics have done well with the rock, ranking fourth in turnovers. However, they have not done as well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th in blocked shots.

Jayson Tatum is one of the biggest reasons the Celtics won the NBA Title last season. Furthermore, he continues to achieve great accomplishments as he leads the Celtics throughout the 2024-2025 campaign. Tatum averages 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. He is also shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Jaylen Brown has also been great. So far, he averages 25.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Derrick White averages 18.4 points per game. Recently, he scored 19 points against the Cavaliers on Tuesday while hitting four three-point shots. Payton Pritchard is evolving and averages 14.9 points per game. Currently, he is dealing with a thumb injury. Jrue Holiday is another solid contributor. Significantly, he averages 12.9 points per game.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum and Brown can spread the floor and set up scoring chances, especially from beyond the arc. Then, they must stop Edwards.

Final Timberwolves-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are 5-10 against the spread, while the Celtics are 7-9 against the odds. Moreover, the Wolves are 3-5 against the spread on the road, while the Celtics are 2-5 against the odds at home. The Timberwolves are 2-3 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Celtics are 0-1 against the odds when facing the Western Conference. Additionally, the Wolves are 2-3 against the spread when playing with a rest advantage, while the Celtics are 2-3 against the odds when playing with a rest disadvantage.

The Wolves have not won in Boston since before the iPhone was invented. Consequently, I don't see that happening here. There is a possibility that they will keep it close. Subsequently, I can see a close game where the Wolves cover on the road.

Final Timberwolves-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves +8.5 (-114)