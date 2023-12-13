Love to see Joe Mazzulla stand up for Jaylen Brown.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has received some flak over the past week for his lack of assists in their recent outings. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla fired back at his player's critics after Brown tallied four assists in Boston's 120-113 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

“It's one of the most misleading stats of all time…” Mazzulla said, via Jack Simone of SB Nation. “What we look at are potential assists… That doesn't mean he didn't pass, it doesn't mean he didn't make the right read… Success isn't defined by stuff like that.”

Brown also recorded four assists in the previous game against the New York Knicks, by the way. And before he had two consecutive games zero-assist games to begin the month, he ended November with a 30-point, six-assist night in a 27-point win over the Chicago Bulls.

Brown finished Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers with 25 points on 10-of-27 shooting, as the Celtics overcame a 15-point deficit in the first quarter to take the win at home and improve to 18-5 on the season.

On the season, Brown is averaging 6.7 potential assists, per NBA.com, which is fourth on the Celtics behind Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White. This has translated to 3.3 official assists from the 27-year-old.

Brown isn't known for his playmaking, but the two-time All-Star has made strides in that aspect of his game. Moreover, that really isn't his role on this Celtics team.

Whoever criticized Brown for having no assists in those two games likely doesn't have anything better to do. The Celtics are still currently the best team in basketball. With the way they are playing right now, people are just nitpicking on whatever they can.