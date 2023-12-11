The Lakers have soared up the NBA Power Rankings following their success during the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament.

The very first NBA In-Season Tournament champion has been crowned. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have left Las Vegas with some new hardware and a nice bag of cash to spend however they like, but the key takeaway for this team from the in-season tournament is that they are still threats in the Western Conference. Reaching the Western Conference Finals last season, the Lakers have their eyes on the NBA Finals and are beginning to rise up the NBA Power Rankings after their recent success.

“We made history. Any time you're on the right side of history, you take it,” LeBron said while celebrating the Laker's in-season tournament victory on Saturday. “First In-Season Tournament belongs to the Los Angeles Lakers. That will never ever be topped. Ever.”

James was named the NBA In-Season Tournament MVP and while he continues to elevate his play when it matters most, the story for the Lakers coming out of this tournament is their depth and defensive effort. For weeks, the narrative surrounding Los Angeles was that James and Anthony Davis were alone on the offensive end, not receiving any consistent support from their teammates. In the championship game, LeBron and AD combined for 65 points and 31 rebounds, yet the Lakers as a whole stepped up. Los Angeles recorded 123 total points and held the Indiana Pacers, who are the best offensive team in the league, to just 109 total points on 36.8 percent shooting from the floor.

“The high-intensity games, we've just grown,” James stated. “I feel like guys have felt a lot more comfortable in their roles. We've had a pretty good understanding of rotations, knowing who you're going to be playing with, knowing what you guys want to do out on the floor.”

Between the coaching staff clicking at the right time and the team finally having a clean bill of health, the Lakers are ascending at the perfect time right before the calendar switches to 2024. A big opportunity now approaches the Lakers through the end of December, as eight of their final 11 games of 2023 are on the road. Not to mention, showdowns with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics are ahead of them.

All three of these teams reside at the top of the NBA Power Rankings, with the Minnesota Timberwolves finally taking the top spot with a 17-4 record, the best in the league.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2)

2023-24 Record: 17-4, Upcoming schedule: at NOP (12/11), at DAL (12/14), vs. IND (12/16)

Anthony Edwards has been dealing with a hip issue that has kept him out of recent games and limited his overall production. In fact, Edwards left the Minnesota Timberwolves' most recent game on Friday after just four minutes due to this injury.

Obviously, Minnesota is worried about their star's status, but this team has won six straight games due to the fact that they are the best defensive team in the league. What's even crazier is that they are finding all of this success on defense without Jaden McDaniels, who is probably their best all-around defensive player.

The Timberwolves have been playing to their strengths without Edwards being healthy and their big man duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert is finally playing at the level this front office believed they could play at. Gobert, who is likely the front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year right now, has been on a tear lately, averaging 18.0 points, 16.2 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game over Minnesota's last five games.

Aside from Edwards and Towns having to play at a high level on offense, Gobert's production has proven to be the difference between the Timberwolves being a mediocre team versus one that can contend for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are rolling right now and they will have an opportunity to continue their win streak this week with matchups on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, two playoff threats in the West.

2. Boston Celtics (-1)

2023-24 Record: 16-5, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (12/12), vs. CLE (12/14), vs. ORL (12/15), vs. ORL (12/17)

Everyone expected the Boston Celtics to reach the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game and possibly face off against the Lakers, but the C's were upended against the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's 62 combined points were not enough to get the Celtics past the Pacers, which definitely brings back some flashbacks for Boston fans from last year when they fell apart in the postseason.

The Celtics are still one of the best teams in the league and they just got Kristaps Porzingis back, which obviously helps their offensive production. However, this team's depth has been tested at times this season against opponents who tend to push the pace and can play 10, 11, sometimes 12 players deep. This is certainly something to watch moving forward, as the Celtics have a lot of question marks outside of their starting group.

Two games against Cleveland and two games against Orlando await the Celtics this week, all four of which will be at TD Garden in Boston.

2023-24 Record: 15-7, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (12/11), at BOS (12/15), at BOS (12/17)

The Orlando Magic have had some defensive lapses in their most recent losses. Not only did the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers find success attacking the Magic on the interior, but Nets star Mikal Bridges scored 42 points and Cavs star Donovan Mitchell went for 35 points against them.

For the Magic to truly be top contenders in the Eastern Conference, they will need to really focus in on their opponent's best players, as letting them score at will ends up opening the floor for others to gain confidence. This is exactly what happened during the Magic's two-game losing streak following their nine-game win streak.

As a whole, the Magic have still found a lot of success this season. Paolo Banchero is beginning to blossom on offense and Cole Anthony continues his stellar play off the bench. Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz may both be back by the end of the calendar year, making Orlando's depth even better than it already is. The Magic have an opportunity to leapfrog the Celtics and Timberwolves in the NBA Power Rankings this upcoming week, especially if they go 3-0 with two wins over Boston.

2023-24 Record: 15-7, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (12/11), vs. IND (12/13), vs. DET (12/16)

The Milwaukee Bucks have not played since they lost in the semifinals of the in-season tournament to the Indiana Pacers. After the game, Bobby Portis was very hot in the locker room and he reportedly called out head coach Adrian Griffin, according to TNT's and Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

This is not a good look for the Bucks at all and it should be interesting to see how the team responds after having a few days off to clear the air. Milwaukee has won five of their last seven games and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a roll. Giannis and superstar guard Damian Lillard continue to build chemistry with one another, as the Bucks' offense is really beginning to look like the dominant force many imagined at the start of the year.

Whether or not this team is fully together remains the ultimate question, as it appears there a trust issues that exist right now between the coaching staff and players.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

2023-24 Record: 14-7, Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (12/11), at SAC (12/14), at DEN (12/16)

The Oklahoma City Thunder dropping three of their last six games really is not much of a reason for concern, especially when some of their wins are against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in overtime. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to steadily be one of the best scorers in the entire league and every game that this team plays together they are getting better and growing.

What makes the Thunder such a threat in the Western Conference is that they don't rush things on the offensive side of the court. Given how young they are as a team, it's quite remarkable how steady and how confident OKC is on offense. They move the ball with ease and it always appears as if all five guys that are on the court for the Thunder know exactly where they should be at all times.

As already mentioned, this young Thunder team is only going to get better as the season goes on, and their current success this season has them inside the top five of the NBA Power Rankings.

2023-24 Record: 14-7, Upcoming schedule: vs. WAS (12/11), at DET (12/13), vs. DET (12/15), at CHA (12/16)

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are both back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers, plus Kelly Oubre Jr. has returned from his rib injury.

The Sixers have been very impressive on offense this season, which is a bit of a surprise given that head coach Nick Nurse has always looked to have his teams play with a slower pace and focus their attention on defense. A well-balanced team that is beginning to look more and more comfortable, this may be the Sixers' best team they have had in years.

Tyrese Maxey will be a first-time All-Star and when it comes to finding production, the 76ers are able to spread the ball around reigning league MVP Embiid. Even with him scoring 40, sometimes even 50 points in a game, Philadelphia has been finding offensive production up and down their roster in recent games. The Sixers should rise up the NBA Power Rankings once more after games against the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, and Charlotte Hornets this week, which will likely lead to a 4-0 record.

7. Los Angeles Lakers (+8)

2023-24 Record: 14-9, Upcoming schedule: at DAL (12/12), at SAS (12/13), at SAS (12/15)

No team has flown up the NBA Power Rankings quite like the Lakers have. As good as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have played in recent games, especially during the in-season tournament, the key to success for this team has emerged with their defensive presence. What the Lakers did during the tournament on defense was impeccable, as they only allowed over 110 points once. This came in their first group play game against the Phoenix Suns.

Jarred Vanderbilt is finally healthy and with Davis playing like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, the Lakers have finally found their identity. Now, the question becomes whether or not this intensity on defense was real or just fool's gold during the tournament.

8. Indiana Pacers (+6)

2023-24 Record: 12-8, Upcoming schedule: at DET (12/11), at MIL (12/13), at WAS (12/15), at MIN (12/16)

The Indiana Pacers finished as runner-ups to the Lakers, falling 123-109 in the tournament championship game. Nonetheless, the Pacers still find themselves as big winners from the in-season tournament because of Tyrese Haliburton's breakout performances. Haliburton has put Indiana on a path to success not just this season but for the foreseeable future.

“If guys want to play with Indy, I’ll be here,” Haliburton said during his postgame remarks on Saturday, fueling more speculation as to what big moves or trades the Pacers could be gearing up for. It is no secret around the league that the Pacers want to bring in another All-Star to pair with Haliburton and their in-season tournament success may have just escalated their timeline. Don't let the Pacers' 12-8 record fool you because this team is explosive offensively and is undoubtedly a group no Eastern Conference team will want to run into when the playoffs begin.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers (+4)

2023-24 Record: 13-9, Upcoming schedule: at ORL (12/11), at BOS (12/12), at BOS (12/14), vs ATL (12/16)

Every time the Cleveland Cavaliers have gone on a run this season and began to make us think they were turning things around, they then took a step backward. Now, they have won five of their last six games and once again are beginning to look like real threats because of Donovan Mitchell's scoring prowess. Can the Cavs finally sustain success and prove their worth in the Eastern Conference?

The Cavs will begin their question to do so on Monday night, as they will take on the Magic without Evan Mobley due to a knee injury. After facing the Magic, Cleveland will be in Boston for two straight matchups against the Celtics. This is the time when we will really learn about Cleveland, especially since Mitchell cannot be their only source of offensive production.

The Cavs are trending up the NBA Power Rankings right now, but they could easily find themselves moving back down four spots if they once again fail to meet expectations.

10. Sacramento Kings (-3)

2023-24 Record: 12-8, Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (12/11), at LAC (12/12), vs. OKC (12/14), vs. UTA (12/16)

Like the Cavs, the Sacramento Kings have been a hard team to project throughout the season due to their inconsistent play. On one hand, this team is explosives offensively and they can keep up with any team in the league, especially when their 3-point shots from Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray are falling. However, there are times when this team cannot seem to find any scoring production outside of De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk off the bench. Not to mention, the Kings are still one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

Sacramento is a very similar team to who it was last season. The only difference is that the team now has the confidence needed to beat some of the top contenders in both conferences. Recently taking down both the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, the Kings have momentum heading into some tough matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

11. Denver Nuggets (-5)

2023-24 Record: 14-9 Upcoming schedule: at ATL (12/11), at CHI (12/12), vs. BKN (12/14), vs. OKC (12/16)

What's going on with the Denver Nuggets?

Nikola Jokic has proven to still be the front-runner for the MVP award this season, but Jamal Murray's return has seen the Nuggets lose three straight games. Denver's offense has disappeared in recent games, as they scored just 208 combined points against the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers in their previous two games.

A lot of the Nuggets' struggles revolve around Jokic and his recent decline in productivity. Despite averaging 27.0 points per game over his last three contests, Jokic has shot just 31-of-81 (38.3 percent) from the floor in this span. Regardless if he is recording double-doubles or triple-doubles, the Serbian big man has to be the Nuggets' leading scorer in order for them to have another chance at winning a championship.

As of right now, Denver is sliding down the NBA Power Rankings with two trap games coming up on the road against Eastern Conference foes. If the Nuggets are not careful, their three-game losing skid could easily become five games with the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls both looking for staple wins.

12. Dallas Mavericks (-)

2023-24 Record: 13-8 Upcoming schedule: at MEM (12/11), vs. LAL (12/12), vs. MIN (12/14), at POR (12/16)

The Dallas Mavericks continue to lose games they should be winning and they have yet to pick up that one flashy win. While they've defeated the likes of the Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Orlando Magic, this team really hasn't done anything impressive. Luka Doncic fuels their entire offense and with Kyrie Irving dealing with an injury, all the weight of this franchise once again falls on Luka's shoulders.

Irving is set to miss some time after a scary injury in which Mavs center Dwight Powell fell hard on Irving's lower leg. Kyrie avoided a serious injury, but he is reportedly dealing with a significant amount of pain. It is unknown how long he will be out for.

It's hard to say whether or not the Mavs are truly a contending threat right now. Offensively, they can put up points. On defense, they are very much susceptible to being exposed, especially against bigger and stronger teams that look to attack the paint and play through the low post.

Until Dallas starts playing with more effort, they will hover around the middle of the pack in the West.

13. Brooklyn Nets (+3)

2023-24 Record: 12-9 Upcoming schedule: at SAC (12/11), at PHX (12/13), at DEN (12/14), at GSW (12/16)

There is a lot to like about the direction the Brooklyn Nets are heading in right now. Mikal Bridges is an absolute star for them out on the wing and the best part about Brooklyn is that their star doesn't view himself as the team's best player. Bridges is an extremely unselfish player and he knows just how much depth the Nets have on their roster.

Seven different players are averaging double-digit scoring numbers for the Nets this season and this team has won six of their last seven games. Brooklyn now hits the road for a tough West Coast road trip, one that could result in them flying into the top 10 of the NBA Power Rankings.

14. New York Knicks (-5)

2023-24 Record: 12-9 Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (12/11), at UTA (12/13), at PHX (12/15), at LAC (12/16)

If anything has become clear from the NBA In-Season Tournament, it is that the New York Knicks are missing one piece. That one piece is a superstar talent next to Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Both of these players are great talents, let's not get that mixed up, but nothing about the Knicks instills fear in their opponents.

At some point, New York is going to land an All-Star talent. When they do, the Knicks could be well on their path to claiming one of the four best records in the Eastern Conference. Until they grab this player, the Knicks will float between the No. 4 and No. 7 spot in the conference.

15. New Orleans Pelicans (-4)

2023-24 Record: 12-11 Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (12/11), at WAS (12/13), at CHA (12/15)

Zion Williamson needs to be better. The former first overall pick flopped when the lights shined bright during the in-season tournament and now, the New Orleans Pelicans find themselves just one game above .500 on the year.

As a whole, this Pelicans team is dangerous. They have depth, they have scoring talent, and New Orleans has a chance to grow into a tough defensive team.

Whether or not the Pelicans can put everything together to become a finished product is yet to be seen. In fact, this is something everyone has been waiting to see from this group over the last handful of seasons. If they can defeat the Timberwolves on Monday night, the Pelicans can easily begin a winning streak to once again captivate the attention in the West.

16. Miami Heat (+1)

2023-24 Record: 12-10 Upcoming schedule: at CHA (12/11), vs. CHA (12/13), vs. CHI (12/14), vs. CHI (12/16)

The only reason why the Miami Heat moved up one spot in the NBA Power Rankings is because of other teams losing and falling down. The Heat have not proven anything this season other than the fact that they are missing the secondary depth that led them to the NBA Finals a season ago.

Miami has lost five of their last seven games, plus Jimmy Butler is by himself with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo on the injury report. The only good news for the Heat is that Caleb Martin has been playing great since returning from his injury. Offensively, the Heat are relying way too much on their 3-point shot. When their perimeter shots are not falling, Miami has struggled because they don't have really any players outside of their All-Stars that can create scoring opportunities.

It seems inevitable that the Heat will look to upgrade their roster in the coming month.

17. Houston Rockets (+3)

2023-24 Record: 10-9, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (12/11), vs. MEM (12/13), at MEM (12/15), at MIL (12/17)

This whole season has been win streaks followed by losing streaks for the Houston Rockets, hence their inconsistent spot in the NBA Power Rankings. They began the year on a three-game losing skid, only to then win six straight games. Then Houston lost three games, won two games, and lost three more games. Now, the Rockets once again find themselves on a two-game win streak, these two wins being against the Nuggets and Thunder.

When the Rockets put things together on offense, they are going to be a very tough team to stop because of the way they have reinvented themselves on defense. Ime Udoka's team ranks third in defensive rating and second in points allowed per game, yet they are losing games because of their inability to score on offense. Perhaps Jalen Green needs the ball in his hands more than Fred VanVleet down the stretch in the fourth quarter, as Green has been the leading scorer in six of the Rockets' 10 wins this season.

18. Phoenix Suns (-10)

2023-24 Record: 12-10, Upcoming schedule: vs. GSW (12/12), vs. BKN (12/13), vs. NYK (12/15), vs. WAS (12/17)

The Phoenix Suns are a revolving door of injuries this season. Devin Booker gets hurt and then Bradley Beal comes back for a few games. Then Beal hits the injury report again only for Booker to return. Now, Kevin Durant is dealing with an ankle injury and Beal is finally returning from his back injury.

Until we see all three stars out on the court together, it is hard to project where the Suns could ultimately end up this season. All full strength, there is a lot of promise suggesting the Suns could be a top-five team in the NBA. However, their stars have been missing games left and right, leaving Phoenix's lack of depth to try and win games early on this season. Perhaps falling 10 spots in the NBA Power Rankings is a little harsh, but we are ranking the Suns based on their recent product.

Taking into account their injuries and their lack of threatening depth, the Suns are beginning to fall apart.

19. Los Angeles Clippers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 11-10, Upcoming schedule: vs. POR (12/11), vs. SAC (12/12), vs. GSW (12/14), vs. NYK (12/16)

Are things beginning to change for the Los Angeles Clippers? Kawhi Leonard and Co. have won eight of their last 11 games and have looked really strong on defense in their last two games against the Nuggets and Utah Jazz. As is the case with anything new, the James Harden experiment simply takes time.

The Clippers needed to work him into a system where he could succeed, plus everyone around Harden needed to be willing to change and tweak their respective roles. Russell Westbrook has looked solid in his bench role with Harden beginning to regain his confidence as a lead facilitator for the Clippers.

It will be interesting to see if Los Angeles can keep their current momentum, especially with battles against the Kings and Warriors coming up.

20. Golden State Warriors (-1)

2023-24 Record: 10-12, Upcoming schedule: at PHX (12/12), at LAC (12/14), vs. BKN (12/16), at POR (12/17)

At this point in the season, the Golden State Warriors are nearing a point where they will be forced to make a trade. A 6-2 start has rapidly turned into a 10-12 freefall for the Warriors, leading to questions about whether this is the end of the Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green era. What's crazy about the Warriors' 10-12 record is that eight of their losses came in the final minute or so of the game. Golden State is not necessarily bad right now, they just need to correct their turnovers, the one thing holding them back from being one of the best teams in the league.

“I don’t know, man. Gotta figure out how to stop talking about it and do it. Or else you’ll be into the new year with the same problems,” Curry stated after the team's recent loss due to 28 turnovers. “Whatever it is, if it's within our control we gotta do it if we're going to be any type of a serious team. I’m kinda sick of talking about it.”

Depth and lack of production are not the issues for Golden State right now. If they can correct their turnover issue, the Warriors can easily go 4-0 this upcoming week and steady the ship. Should their turnover problems persist, the Warriors may fall even further down the NBA Power Rankings.

21. Atlanta Hawks (+1)

2023-24 Record: 9-12, Upcoming schedule: vs. DEN (12/11), at TOR (12/13), at TOR (12/15), at CLE (12/16)

Another season, another 82-game schedule in which the Atlanta Hawks fail to rise above a .500 record. Believe it or not, Trae Young and the Hawks rank second in the league in scoring right now. This team moves the ball well and they are a talented three-point shooting team. On the other side of the court, the Hawks haven't been able to stop any team this season. Even though they won this game, the Hawks gave up 120 points earlier in the season to the Detroit Pistons, one of the league's worst offensive teams.

The Hawks are in trouble because if they fall any further down the standings, they will end up fighting the last few months of the season to just get into the play-in tournament, similar to what happened last season. Jalen Johnson is out with a wrist injury and Trae Young cannot carry this team alone. Change needs to happen to Atlanta's roster, especially if they want to be taken seriously in the Eastern Conference.

22. Toronto Raptors (-1)

2023-24 Record: 9-13, Upcoming schedule: at NYK (12/11), vs. ATL (12/13), vs. ATL (12/15)

The Toronto Raptors are beginning to play a little bit better than they were at the start of the season. As a whole, this team is still trying to figure out who they are and what they can be. Other than picking up a win against the Suns, the Raptors have lost five of their last six games, barely eclipsing 100 points in a handful of these games.

Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are the team's only source of offense, as the Raptors have one of the worst bench units in the entire NBA. Continuing to appear in trade rumors, it seems inevitable that Toronto will be entering a new era before next offseason begins.

23. Chicago Bulls (-)

2023-24 Record: 9-14, Upcoming schedule: at MIL (12/11), vs. DEN (12/12), at MIA (12/14), at MIA (12/16)

Zach LaVine has missed the last four games for the Chicago Bulls. Coincidently enough, the Bulls have gone 4-0 in said games, picking up wins over the likes of the Bucks and Pelicans. Perhaps times are beginning to change in Chicago, as LaVine is on the trade block and is the biggest name that could be moved between now and February's trade deadline.

Although they are on a four-game win streak, we shouldn't expect this trend to continue for the Bulls, especially given the gauntlet of a schedule they have this week. The Bucks will be looking for revenge on Monday night, the Nuggets are looking to end their losing skid, and the Heat could benefit from two straight home wins. It shouldn't come as a shock if we are here with next week's NBA Power Rankings talking about the Bulls going from a four-game win streak to a four-game losing skid.

24. Charlotte Hornets (-)

2023-24 Record: 7-13, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (12/11), at MIA (12/13), vs. NOP (12/15), vs. PHI (12/16)

The Charlotte Hornets have surprisingly played well without LaMelo Ball. Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward have stepped in recent games, keeping the Hornets within striking distance of the middle tier in the Eastern Conference. Defensively, Charlotte is a mess, but their offense does present some upside. Sometimes, all it takes is a couple of wins for a team to start trending in the right direction, and this seems like the case with the Hornets this season.

When LaMelo returns, the Hornets can easily begin a small win streak to get them near .500 on the season. From there, who knows what could happen.

25. Utah Jazz (+1)

2023-24 Record: 7-15, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (12/11), vs. NYK (12/13), at POR (12/14), at SAC (12/16)

Last season, the Utah Jazz were one of the most surprising teams, coming up just short of making the play-in tournament in the Western Conference. Now, the Jazz are struggling to remain relevant and have been dealing with a slew of injuries. With Lauri Markkanen sidelined, there is only so much the Jazz can do, which is why they have slid down the standings in the Western Conference.

The good news for Utah is that they are beginning to learn a lot about their future, specifically regarding certain players that they can rely on and build with moving forward.

26. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

2023-24 Record: 6-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (12/11), at HOU (12/13), vs. HOU (12/15)

Will Ja Morant's return make that much of a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies this season?

Losing Tyus Jones and Dillon Brooks has severely limited the Grizzlies' production on offense simply because their second unit is now made up of inexperienced talents. The fact that Marcus Smart, Steven Adams, and Brandon Clarke are out does not help Memphis either.

The Grizzlies are horrid on offense and nothing has gone right for them this season other than Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. remaining healthy. Maybe this is the season the Grizzlies needed to get back on track, especially given all the success they've had in recent years. After all, we saw the Warriors go through a terrible season, grab a high draft pick, and then advance to the NBA Finals a couple of seasons ago. Could Memphis follow in their rival's footsteps?

27. Portland Trail Blazers (-2)

2023-24 Record: 6-15, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (12/11), vs. UTA (12/14), vs DAL (12/16), vs. GSW (12/17)

Speaking of injuries, the Portland Trail Blazers have had half their team on the injury report early on this season. This is usually not something we see from the Blazers until the final weeks of the regular season when they begin to tank for a draft pick.

Scoot Henderson has not lived up to the hype of being the third overall pick this season and now both Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon are hurt for the Blazers. Currently 6-15 on the year, it is hard to see Portland finishing with more than 25 wins. This is a team that will once again be searching for talent at the top of the NBA Draft.

28. Washington Wizards (-)

2023-24 Record: 3-18, Upcoming schedule: at PHI (12/11), vs. NOP (12/13), vs. IND (12/15), at PHX (12/17)

The Washington Wizards are bad, hence their position in the NBA Power Rankings. With this said, they are still a tough team to beat because Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole can get hot at any moment. The thing about the Wizards is that they just simply don't play hard enough.

If this team cared a little bit more and actually tried to finish games, they could have six or seven wins under their belt right now. Instead, they continue to be blown out in the fourth quarter of games and they play no defense. Look, Joel Embiid is fantastic, but he has scored 48 points and 50 points in two games against Washington this season. It may be a good idea for the Wizards to simply attack Embiid on defense and get the ball out of his hands on Monday night.

29. San Antonio Spurs (-)

2023-24 Record: 3-18, Upcoming schedule: at HOU (12/11), vs. LAL (12/13), vs. LAL (12/15), vs. NOP (12/17)

Victor Wembanyama is beginning to blossom into an All-Star talent. The rookie big man has recorded five double-doubles in his last six games and he had nine rebounds in the one game he failed to record a double-double. Making the move from power forward to center, Wemby will now be able to utilize his size a little more in the paint, as well as have the ball in post-up opportunities.

Currently finding themselves on a 16-game losing streak, the Spurs will win a game this week against the Lakers. Who knows, maybe a win would help them turn things around and start piecing things together.

30. Detroit Pistons (-)

2023-24 Record: 2-20, Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (12/11), vs. PHI (12/13), at PHI (12/15), at MIL (12/16)

Want to talk about losing streaks? The Detroit Pistons have not won a game since October 28 and have lost 19 consecutive games. At this point, the young Pistons have lost all confidence in themselves and this season is all about figuring out who actually wants to play basketball.

Rookie Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham aren't going to quit fighting, but GM Troy Weaver and his front office are going to make changes based on character. The Pistons want guys who are going to compete when times are hard, the positions they currently find themselves in. Whoever gives up and starts decreasing the morale in the locker room will ultimately be moved. We may not see Detroit move from this No. 30 spot in the NBA Power Rankings the rest of the way.