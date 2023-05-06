Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Boston Celtics took the 2-1 series lead against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, but head coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t ready to celebrate just yet.

While getting the win and the series lead is definitely a cause for celebration, Mazzulla knows very well they haven’t achieved anything yet. Not to mention that he expects things to only get tougher as the Sixers just got more motivation to win.

Speaking to reporters in his postgame presser following the Celtics’ 114-102 victory, Mazulla was asked what he expects in Game 4 between the two teams, per Jay King of The Atheltic. The Boston tactician kept his response simple but still powerful: “An absolute war.”

Joe Mazzulla couldn’t have said it any better. While the Sixers have every reason to be confident as they finally took control of the series, that is not the case at all.

Mazzulla’s response certainly reflects the mentality of the team. The job is far from over and it’s actually going to be more difficult from here on out, but the Celtics will be ready.

The Celtics’ starters impressed in Game 3 on Friday, with all players scoring in double digits. Jayson Tatum–after his seven-point horror in Game 2–stepped up big time and dropped a 27-piece to lead the Beantown team. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown chipped in 23 points.

Malcolm Brogdon, the Sixth Man of the Year, played his role to perfection as he added 15 points off the bench.

Basing on that performance, it is clear that the Celtics are ready to go to war.