The Boston Celtics suffered a blowout loss in the team’s 128-102 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, putting them in a 3-0 deficit in the series, and Joe Mazzulla admitted that the team was not ready for what was essentially a must-win game for Boston.

“I just didn’t have them ready to play… that’s on me,” Joe Mazzulla said, according to Coley Harvey of ESPN.

The Heat out scored the Celtics in three of four quarters. The Celtics out scored the Heat 39-35 in the fourth quarter, but the game was out of hand at that point. The Celtics were non-competitive for the majority of the game. After a lengthy heat run in the third quarter that extended Miami’s lead to 23, Jimmy Butler was seen dropping to a knee and jokingly calling a timeout for the Celtics, just as Al Horford did in the first game of the series.

After two close games at home in Boston, the Celtics did not come close to a win here. They will have to keep their season alive with a road win on Tuesday in Game 4.

Star Jayson Tatum shot just 6-18 and scored 14 points. His running mate Jaylen Brown scored 12 points on 6-17 shooting. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are supposed to lead the way, and Joe Mazzulla’s admission after the game is not a good sign. It will be a tall task for Boston to win Game 4 on the road. If they can do so, they will look to win a Game 5 on home court.