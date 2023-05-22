Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Miami Heat have taken a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics with a 128-102 win in Game 3, and Jimmy Butler was throwing daggers by calling a timeout for the Celtics as the Heat went on a run that extended their lead to 23.

Jimmy Butler calls timeout for the Celtics 😭 Heat by 23 over Boston in the 3rd quarter! pic.twitter.com/8UNiaCCrSz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

Jimmy Butler fired finger guns and dropped to a knee to call a timeout for the Celtics. It turns out, he is firing back at Al Horford, who did the same thing in Game 1 of the series after hitting a three. Here is a clip to show the context of both celebrations by Al Horford and Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler got his lick back on Al Horford, calling timeout for the Celtics as his team went up 23 This was cold 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8yprfOMSrL — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It has been a shocking run in these NBA Playoffs for the Heat. They lost the first play-in tournament game to the Atlanta Hawks, then beat the Chicago Bulls in the second game to become the eight seed in the Eastern Conference. It was supposed to end there against the Milwaukee Bucks, who came in as the one seed.

Despite losing Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro in the first round, the Heat beat the Bucks in five games. In the second round, they beat the New York Knicks in six games. Now, they are up 3-0 over the two see Boston Celtics.

The Heat would become the second eight seed in NBA Playoffs to reach the NBA Finals. The first team to do it was the Knicks, who lose to the San Antonio Spurs in 1999.

As for the celebrations, it seems Jimmy Butler got the last laugh. The Celtics will have to pull off a miracle 3-0 comeback to reach the NBA Finals.