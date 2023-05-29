The luck of the Irish is guiding this Boston Celtics run. First, they dig themselves out of a 3-2 deficit to eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers. Then, they get a miraculous shot from Derrick White to tie the Miami Heat series. However, the players are not the only ones to experience these miracles. Coach Joe Mazzulla’s failed challenge for the Al Horford foul against Jimmy Butler may also be a blessing in disguise.

Mazzulla initially challenged the foul called against Butler to potentially overturn the call, a desperation move given that might be what kills Boston.

For everyone curious why the refs changed the clock from 2.1 to 3.0 after the Jimmy Butler foul, here’s how they came to the conclusion via the NBA Replay Center Feed:https://t.co/15sANteOlG pic.twitter.com/XjQmD46adT — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 28, 2023

Some felt as though the challenge ended up with the shot being reviewed as a three-shot foul instead of the initial two free throws. But Al Horford’s foul on Jimmy Butler would wind up being a three-point shot anyway given that the exact scenario would call for an automatic review. With the challenge happening, officials had to check the time left on the clock. Eventually, it saved the Celtics 0.9 seconds to execute their game-winning play.

Underrated thing: If Mazzulla doesn’t challenge the Horford foul, it winds up being changed to a 3 anyways because that’s an automatic review. But…the challenge triggered them to look at the clock, too. Saved 0.9 seconds by the league’s review — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) May 28, 2023

The saved milliseconds were a huge help to the Celtics. Derrick White tipped the ball in with only 0.1 seconds to go in the game. Through this, the Celtics forced Game 7 back home at TD Garden.

However, luck should not be the only basis to look a this Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics’ run. A lot of their wins still come from the effort each player gives. The Celtics have a talented set of guys that have been pouring their hearts out on the floor ever since the playoffs started.

Jayson Tatum leads all players in the playoffs with 757 minutes played is a testament to this. His 529 points also make him lead the NBA Playoffs in points scored. Robert Williams also leads the post-season with a 143.7 offensive rating. Stellar performances from Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, and the rest prove why this team deserves another shot at Banner 18 against the Heat.

This team may have the luck, but they show out with the effort to back it up.