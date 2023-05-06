A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams suffered a scary head injury in Friday’s Game 2 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams had to get some medical attention on the bench after he ended up slamming his head on the hardcourt courtesy of an inadvertent Joel Embiid stomp. It was an ugly incident, and it’s just good to know that the Celtics stud has come out of it relatively unscathed.

For starters, here’s a look at the aforementioned incident:

Joel Embiid unintentionally stomps on Grant Williams' head while hustling for a loose ball. He is getting treatment on the bench 🙏pic.twitter.com/jLCBYS2aWk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

That looked bad, and it could have been a lot worse for Williams. After the game, the Celtics forward spoke out about the incident as he quickly downplayed any doubt about his injury status moving forward after what he labeled as a “curbstomp:”

“I’m a little crazy. So I’ll be fine,” Williams said, via Jay King of The Athletic.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s also no bad blood between Williamd and Embiid after that accidental hit. You can clearly see in the video that Embiid was merely trying to avoid the collision, and there was no way for him to control where he was going to land — especially considering how he had his back turned against Williams.

Grant Williams himself did not see the stomp as intentional. The pair shared an awesome moment on the floor as soon as Grant checked back in:

Joel Embiid: "My bad. I landed on your head?" Grant Williams: "Hey, it's the playoffs brother." Joel: "Y'all fell. I tried to fall." GW: "I knew you were going for the ball." Joel: "I tried to jump over." GW: "It's what we battle for, bro."pic.twitter.com/CZ2tT66p88 https://t.co/M4iiruFHU3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

As Williams said, it’s the NBA Playoffs, and these types of unfortunate incidents just happen amid the competitive nature of the situation. It’s all good. Grant Williams won’t let this affect him at all as the Celtics look to improve their series advantage to 3-1 in Game 4 on Sunday.