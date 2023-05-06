A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Joel Embiid accepted his MVP trophy on Friday night in what was a truly heartwarming moment for the Philadelphia 76ers superstar. This is the best season of Embiid’s career, which ultimately, adds even more pressure on the Sixers to go all the way this season.

A lot of that pressure falls on the shoulders of head coach Doc Rivers. This is his third season at the helm in Philly, and at this point, there’s no denying that the fans are getting impatient with regard to the team’s shortcomings in the postseason. So much so, that there has already been some talk about the Sixers potentially parting ways with the 61-year-old if Philly is unable to reach the NBA Finals this season.

For his part, though, Doc is taking all of this in stride. He understands the pressure that comes with the job, and he’s not letting it get in his head:

“You’ve got to have confidence,” Rivers said, via Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. “I know I’m doing the job — and that still doesn’t guarantee you win. I know that. That doesn’t mean you deserve to go anywhere, but if that’s what happens, I’m like, OK. That’s how I look at it.”

Rivers isn’t exactly on the hot seat right now, but that could all change in an instant — especially if they are unable to get past the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. After all, this team has not gotten past the West Semis throughout Rivers’ tenure.

Be that as it may, the veteran shot-caller remains unfazed:

“Once you set a goal and where you want to be, then nothing else can affect you,” Rivers said. “That’s how I live my life now — and it’s been great for me.”