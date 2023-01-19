John Wall has been making headlines lately, not for his play on the court with him being out for around two weeks due to an abdominal injury, but due to the noise he’s been making off it. In a podcast with Dallas Mavericks guard Theo Pinson, Wall recently doubled down on his six-year old take that back in 2017, his Washington Wizards would have “beat the s–t” out of LeBron James had they met the Cleveland Cavaliers in the postseason that year.

Suffice to say, the Wizards will never be able to prove that they could, since they fell short to Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Wall was a bit culpable for that loss too, as he went 8-23 for 18 points during that deciding game. Thus, after seeing Wall spew his Wizards agenda once more, IT couldn’t help but laugh at Wall’s continued assertions.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Isaiah Thomas clapped back on Wall’s statement with a succinct, one-word response.

“Lol,” Thomas wrote.

That response is perfect, given how far-fetched John Wall’s notion is given their failure against the Celtics. Isaiah Thomas even had the best game of his career in that series, a 53-point, emotionally-charged scoring outburst in Game 2. But during the do-or-die game, it wasn’t Wall or IT that drew headlines. It was Kelly Olynyk, scoring 26 points on 10-14 shooting, who proved to be the difference maker.

It’s confusing to think about how the Wizards would have beaten the Cavs, even if they matched up well with them on paper. The Cavs ended up demolishing the Celtics in a five-game series that was not quite as close as it appeared. Perhaps John Wall subscribes to a rock-paper-scissors philosophy, with the Celtics proving to be their kryptonite and the Wizards being the Cavs’.

Nonetheless, IT made it clear that he and Wall had no beef, even if he is sure that there was no way Washington was getting over the Boston-sized hump that year.

“lol that’s my dawg! I get what he saying. They def matched up better with the cavs that year. They just wasn’t getting passed us,” Thomas wrote in a separate tweet.

Alas, these thought exercises are nothing but fun and games at this point. If someone inexplicably invents a time machine, perhaps by then they could finally settle this debate. But for now, let the discussions about the hypothetical continue.