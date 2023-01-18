John Wall doesn’t have plenty of fond memories of his short two-year stint with the Houston Rockets before coming over to be part of the Los Angeles Clippers. After several years of being the face of the Washington Wizards franchise, Wall was sent to Houston in a trade that got the Wizards Russell Westbrook, and Houston’s tanking ways rubbed the former Kentucky Wildcats star the wrong way, especially since he was trying to get back to his top form after suffering a devastating injury.

In a recent appearance on the Run Your Race podcast, John Wall got candid in sharing his true feelings about the Rockets seemingly trying to lose as many games as they could in the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

“My first year in Houston we were tanking we lost 20 in a row, we was tryna lose on purpose… We was starting n*ggas named Justin Patton”

John Wall also said that there was no way that the Rockets could put together an acceptable quality of play on the floor with the kind of lineup configurations the team were running during that season.

“This how our starting lineup was, it was like me, David Nwaba, Jae’Sean Tate, Justin Patton, somebody else…Who the f-ck, can I win a game with this sh-t.”

Justin Patton caught a whiff of this recent diatribe from John Wall and hopped on Twitter to virtually wonder aloud why he was catching stray bullets from his former teammate.

“I thought we were cool @JohnWall,” Patton tweeted.

Both John Wall and Justin Patton have moved on from that disastrous season with the Rockets, though, with the former now part of a serious title contender in the NBA and the latter now playing pro ball in France.