Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are on the Celtics' injury report ahead of Tuesday night's in-season tournament game vs. the Bulls.

Off to a 13-4 start to the season, the Boston Celtics own the league's best record and are amongst the best teams in the latest NBA Power Rankings. Led by All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum, the Celtics may just have the best starting rotation in the league with Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis.

However, Boston is a little banged up right now and could be without a few of their starters for Tuesday night's final NBA In-Season Tournament group stage game against the Chicago Bulls. In a game that the Celtics must win in order to keep their tournament hopes alive, Holiday and White both find themselves on the injury report, with Porzingis already ruled out due to a calf injury.

Whereas White is listed as probable to play with an undisclosed illness, Holiday is questionable and in danger of missing his second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. It is worth noting that Holiday went through shootaround and pre-game warmups ahead of Boston's previous game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Ultimately, the team kept him out of this contest in order to get him some extra time to heal.

In a total of 15 games with the Celtics, Holiday has averaged 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Known mainly for his defensive instincts, the veteran guard has helped Boston rank inside the top five in defensive efficiency.

White is also known for being a terrific all-around defender in the backcourt, which is why the absence of both guards could be problematic for Boston against a Bulls team that desperately needs a win.

Should either Holiday or White be unable to go, Tatum and Brown figure to be the primary ball-handlers and scorers on Tuesday night against Chicago. As far as players who will see their roles increase in the event of the Celtics not having their full starting lineup, Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, and Dalano Banton all figure to see more time on the court as a result.

With a win over the Bulls on Tuesday night, Boston will move to 14-4 on the season, but they will need some help in order to advance to the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament.

The Celtics could still clinch East Group C if they win, the Brooklyn Nets defeat the Toronto Raptors, and Boston wins the point differential battle over the Orlando Magic and Nets. As things stand right now, Orlando leads both teams by a half game and has a win over the Celtics. The Magic are also +22 in point differential compared to the Celtics at zero for the tournament.

In order to possibly clinch a wild card spot, the Celtics would need to not only win, but have a variety of other things occur. The fact of the matter is that Boston must win on Tuesday night against the Bulls and do so by a very wide margin if they are to advance in the tournament. Without Holiday and/or White, this could be tough to achieve.

Update: Both Jrue Holiday and Derrick White have been made available to play against the Bulls.