The Chicago Bulls take on the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Chicago Bulls look to end their losing streak as they take on the Boston Celtics Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Bulls are on a four-game losing streak, and they have not been playing good basketball. Chicago has been Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan are both averaging over 20 points per game, but that is about all they can do. Nikola Vucevic is averaging a double-double, which is a bright spot for the struggling Bulls. Coby White is the only other player to score in the double-digits for Chicago this season.

The Celtics are 13-4, and two of those losses have come in the last five games. They are coming off a win against the Atlanta Hawks, though. Jayson Tatum is having one of his best seasons in Boston as he is scoring 28.1 points per game, grabbing 8.9 rebounds, and dishing out 4.1 assists. Jaylen Brown has been a solid number two for the team. He is scoring 21.4 points per game. Three other players are scoring in the double-digits, but all are below 19.0 points per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Celtics Odds

Chicago Bulls: +13.5 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -13.5 (-108)

Over: 218.5 (-112)

Under: 218.5 (-108)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls have to find a way to turn their season around, and it is going to start on the offensive side of the floor. Chicago needs to score more, and stop going down early by a big margin. Having to comeback every night is not sustainable. DeRozan, Lavine, and Vucevic will have to play their best game in this one. For the Bulls to win, they are going to have to score over 110 points. This is something they have accomplished just four times this season, but they are 3-1 when they do. The big-3 in Chicago are going to be key components of scoring over 110 points.

Boston is in the bottom-half of the league in field goal, and three-point percentage. This is something the Bulls need to take advantage of in this one. With Chicago's lack of scoring, they have to be solid on defense. If the Bulls can close out on the shooters, and force the Celtics into bad shots, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics should have no problem holding the Bulls down in this game. Chicago is the third-worst scoring offense in the NBA, and they are bottom-5 in field goal percentage. The biggest problem for Chicago is the lack of assists. They try to go 1-on-1 a lot, and it does not work out for them. Boston needs to play good on-ball defense in this game, but that should not be a problem as the Celtics allow the fourth-fewest points per game. If Boston just keeps up their good defense, they will be able to easily cover the spread.

Final Bulls-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are not a good team this season, and it has shown more than ever lately. However, the Celtics are massive favorites in this game, and I am not a fan of taking spreads that big in the NBA. I am going to take the Bulls to keep this game within 14 points.

Final Bulls-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Bulls +13.5 (-112), Over 218.5 (-112)