Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo despondently questions the legitimacy of the game ball he received following his career night vs. the Pacers.

The game-ball saga following the Milwaukee Bucks' 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers is overshadowing Giannis Antetokounmpo's career night in which he scored 64 points; the Bucks also managed to avenge their previous two losses to Indiana, one of which came in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal, in the process.

After the final buzzer, Antetokounmpo came storming towards the Pacers, as the Bucks star believed that Indiana had the game ball in their hands so they could give it to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first NBA points (that count on the all-time record) on Wednesday night. The Bucks star may have even left a trail of destruction in his desperation to take home the game ball.

Now, while reports have come out stating that the Bucks have, indeed, retrieved the game ball for Giannis Antetokounmpo to take home, the Greek Freak is now unsure if the ball he got was the real deal, despondently questioning the legitimacy of the game ball he received in his postgame presser. He also revealed that he doesn't have the game ball from Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals in his possession.

“I have no idea, not gonna lie. I don't know. I really don't know. I have a ball but I don't know if it's the game ball… it doesn't feel like the game ball to me. It feels like a brand new ball. I can tell. I played, what, 35 minutes today? I know how the game ball felt. The ball that I have, which I'll take, even though I'll give it to my mom for sure, but I don't know if it's actually the game ball,” Antetokounmpo said, via Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob).

The saga takes another turn. Giannis says he is not sure if the game ball he received is the actual game ball. He also reveals he doesn’t possess the Game 6 Finals game ball either. Full answer: pic.twitter.com/dcIxc17oJr — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 14, 2023

The Bucks star may just be letting the postgame shenanigans against the Pacers clouding his judgment. After all, it was caught on camera that a Bucks staffer was able to secure the game ball at the final buzzer, so perhaps Giannis Antetokounmpo can now rest easy knowing that, at the very least, he is the proud owner of the game ball for his 64-point outburst.

here’s the video. that this is all a complete misunderstanding is v funny. https://t.co/Zr1pl4YXbW pic.twitter.com/d7nuQ5rz5z — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 14, 2023

And perhaps, to whoever is in possession of the game ball in Antetokounmpo's 50-point night in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals, it might be high time for them to give the ball to its rightful owner.