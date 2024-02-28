Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has had a seasoned basketball career, as he has an NBA championship, two All-Star nods, and an Olympic gold medal to his name. This summer, the 33-year-old could add to his Hall of Fame resume with a little trip to Paris.
The 2024 Summer Olympics will be hosted in the City of Light, and Holiday is expected to join Team USA, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
“Celtics star guard Jrue Holiday is expected to be among the 12 members of Team USA’s roster for the 2024 Olympics, barring unforeseen circumstances,” Charania wrote.
During the last Summer Olympics in 2020, the United States prevailed in Tokyo, winning the gold medal 87-82 over France. Holiday was a valuable starter on that American squad, averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
Celtics: Jrue Holiday can help Team USA in 2024 Olympics
In 2024, France, which boasts one of the best rosters outside of the United States, will have home-court advantage. However, the States are hoping to arrive in Paris with some of the NBA's best following a disappointing fourth-place performance in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Although America had a few stars on that FIBA squad, elite players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and several others didn't participate. After watching that underwhelming finish in the Philippines, it's clear that the United States wants to take the 2024 Olympics more seriously.
Adding Holiday should help, as the veteran guard provides quality offense and defense. He should be joined by teammate Jayson Tatum, who's currently averaging the most points, rebounds, and assists on the league-leading Celtics. 2024 All-Star Jaylen Brown has said he hoped to compete in Paris as well, but whether or not he'll make a potentially stacked Team USA remains to be seen.
"Playing for USA Basketball, there is no greater honor… Having the opportunity to represent your community… Being able to participate would be very cool."
The rest of the world is closing in on America's basketball prowess. Germany won the 2023 FIBA World Cup and France, Serbia, Spain, Slovenia, and a few other nations have formidable rosters led by global NBA stars. If the United States wishes to retain its basketball dominance, enlisting the help of an experienced player like Holiday is a good starting point.