The expectation for any Team USA fielded in the world of basketball will always be a gold medal or bust. This comes largely because the nation hosts the top league in the globe, the NBA. But, the country has failed to earn a top finish in the FIBA World Cup for over a decade. Fans were disappointed to learn that their favorite American NBA players, Anthony Edwards, and Brandon Ingram among others could not earn huge victories. JJ Redick may have just found the answer. He discussed how hard it is to finish at the podium in these international events, via The Old Man and The Three.

Fighting for a medal, let alone winning the FIBA World Cup for your nation, is a tall task to accomplish. JJ Redick posits that the conversations regarding Team USA's underwhelming run are getting out of hand, “Ask [Dwyane Wade] if '08 was easy. Ask [Chris Paul] if '12 was easy. Ask [Devin Booker] if '21— It's not easy at this level to win gold. I think we need to reframe the entire conversation.”

Additionally, Reddick pointed out how terrible the discourse was throughout the duration of the FIBA World Cup, “We need to stop with the FIBA and NBA, ‘Oh he's got exposed.' Fine. He got exposed in FIBA. It doesn't mean Brandon Ingram isn't an All-NBA player.”

RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Team USA, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green

Buying or selling who will play for Team USA in 2024 Olympics after LeBron James’ recruiting efforts

Brett Siegel ·

Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Team USA, Olympics, Celtics

Why Celtics star Jayson Tatum must heed LeBron James’ Team USA call for 2024 Olympics

Daniel Donabedian ·

Rudy Gay, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, FIBA World Cup, Team USA, Olympics

Team USA veteran Rudy Gay offers blunt tryout take after failing to earn medal at 2023 FIBA World Cup

Jedd Pagaduan ·

However, there's ample time to prepare for the next international competition. Furthermore, the top talents in the league like LeBron James and Stephen Curry want to play. Will a star-studded Team USA squad steamroll through international competition during the 2024 Olympics? Will the FIBA World Cup slump continue?