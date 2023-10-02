The 2023-2024 NBA season is getting ready to kick off with media days beginning across the league. The Boston Celtics are one of the most enticing teams to watch, especially after landing Jrue Holiday in a massive trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. Ahead of the season, Celtics star Jaylen Brown has his eyes set on playing in the 2024 Olympics with Team USA and opened up on what that means to him (h/t Daniel Donabedia of ClutchPoints).

“Playing for USA Basketball, there is no greater honor… Having the opportunity to represent your community… Being able to participate would be very cool.”

Jaylen Brown was not on the roster in 2020, although his teammate Jayson Tatum was and is expected to be back in 2024. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed his desire to play for Team USA in 2024, so there could be a ton of big names for Team USA next summer. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are other stars who could be joining LeBron James on Team USA, and Brown would be honored to suit up for the country and get a chance to win a gold medal.

It helps that Brown is coming off his best NBA season. He averaged a career-high 26.6 PPG with 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. With the Celtics landing Holiday in the massive trade with the Blazers and the 1-2-3 trio of Holiday, Tatum, and Brown have the Celtics as early contenders for the Eastern Conference title right alongside the Bucks.

Whether Brown suits up for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics remains to be seen, but if he does, he will join what looks like a loaded roster.