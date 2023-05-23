The Boston Celtics currently find themselves down 3-0 to the Miami Heat and on the brink of being eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs. If they get swept on Tuesday night, no one associated with this Celtics team will hear the end of it, and many will be calling for Boston to blow it up. Kendrick Perkins is one of those guys, and his proposed trade of Jaylen Brown to pair Damian Lillard with Jayson Tatum caught the eye of Barstool writer and Celtics die hard Dan Greenberg.
Breaking up two players before their prime so you can bring in a 33 year old Damian Lillard who has $45M, $48M, $58M, and $63M guaranteed left on his deal
Great idea! https://t.co/V8Xm7cHjMn
— Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 23, 2023
Ok cool. We will just continue to have these conversations every year then. Y’all do y’all over there in Celtic Nation.
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 23, 2023
Greenberg believes the idea of trading for Lillard is ludicrous, and he makes some sound points. With all of the money that Lillard is to be owed, to trade a much younger Jaylen Brown for him might be a bit of a stretch. Not to mention, Greenberg emphasizes that it doesn’t really solve any problems for the Celtics amid both Brown and Jayson Tatum having yet to reach their prime.
Kendrick Perkins clearly took offense, as his final rebuttal was essentially to concede the argument. The one place where Perkins is right is that the Celtics definitely do need to change things up, and ridding themselves of Jaylen Brown might be the answer.
Trading for Damian Lillard is probably not the best option, but it looks pretty clear that Tatum and Brown cannot coexist and both be at the best of their potential. As of now, it looks like Tatum has a higher ceiling, so the Celtics should bite the bullet and find a more suitable trade partner for Jaylen Brown this summer.