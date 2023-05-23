Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Boston Celtics currently find themselves down 3-0 to the Miami Heat and on the brink of being eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs. If they get swept on Tuesday night, no one associated with this Celtics team will hear the end of it, and many will be calling for Boston to blow it up. Kendrick Perkins is one of those guys, and his proposed trade of Jaylen Brown to pair Damian Lillard with Jayson Tatum caught the eye of Barstool writer and Celtics die hard Dan Greenberg.

Breaking up two players before their prime so you can bring in a 33 year old Damian Lillard who has $45M, $48M, $58M, and $63M guaranteed left on his deal Great idea! https://t.co/V8Xm7cHjMn — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 23, 2023

Ok cool. We will just continue to have these conversations every year then. Y’all do y’all over there in Celtic Nation. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 23, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Greenberg believes the idea of trading for Lillard is ludicrous, and he makes some sound points. With all of the money that Lillard is to be owed, to trade a much younger Jaylen Brown for him might be a bit of a stretch. Not to mention, Greenberg emphasizes that it doesn’t really solve any problems for the Celtics amid both Brown and Jayson Tatum having yet to reach their prime.

Kendrick Perkins clearly took offense, as his final rebuttal was essentially to concede the argument. The one place where Perkins is right is that the Celtics definitely do need to change things up, and ridding themselves of Jaylen Brown might be the answer.

Trading for Damian Lillard is probably not the best option, but it looks pretty clear that Tatum and Brown cannot coexist and both be at the best of their potential. As of now, it looks like Tatum has a higher ceiling, so the Celtics should bite the bullet and find a more suitable trade partner for Jaylen Brown this summer.