Once a Celtic, always a Celtic. That phrase can be made about a lot of players who have worn a Boston uniform, but perhaps nobody exemplifies it more than Kevin Garnett. He was thrilled when he was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Celtics in 2007, and he helped the Celtics win their 18th NBA title during the 2007-08 season. He continues to support the team, and he believes that current Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum should win the league's MVP Award.
27 points in 25 minutes and a blowout win. Statement made 💯🫡 https://t.co/jBsa1tmSrq
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) March 3, 2024
The Celtics are coming off a 140-88 pounding of the nemesis Golden State Warriors. Golden State defeated the Celtics in the NBA Finals two years ago, and they beat the Celtics in overtime earlier this year, overcoming a 17-point deficit. Boston was incredibly motivated when the Warriors paid them a visit in March 3.
The Celtics jumped on the Warriors in the first quarter, building a 44-22 advantage. Tatum scored 27 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field, and he also made 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc. The elite scorer played just 25 minutes in the one-sided triumph.
Garnett's former teammate, Paul Pierce, explained why he thought Tatum deserved the MVP award. “The criteria [for MVP] is the best player on the best team. It’s [Jayson Tatum] and he can make a loud statement with this game [Warriors].”
Kevin Garnett backed up Pierce by saying “Statement Made.” Garnett won the MVP in 2004 as a member of the Timberwolves.
The Celtics have been the NBA's best team in the regular season. After their victory over the Warriors, their record is 48-12, and they are 8.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder has the second-best record in the league at 41-18.