The Boston Celtics are adding a former first-round pick and Brooklyn Nets starter to their G League affiliate. Keon Johnson has been claimed by the Maine Celtics, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Johnson with the No. 21 pick in the 2021 draft out of Tennessee. However, the Clippers traded Johnson to the Portland Trail Blazers midway through his rookie season. He spent two seasons with Portland before joining the Nets on a two-way contract ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

After an impressive season with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, Johnson signed a two-year, standard contract with the Nets before the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6-foot-5 guard saw an expanded role last season on a tanking Nets squad, appearing in 79 games with 56 starts. Johnson posted career-best counting stats, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while playing 24.4 minutes per night. However, he struggled from an efficiency standpoint amid career-high usage, shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 31.4 percent from three.

Johnson was one of several Nets on the roster bubble entering this season after the team made an NBA-record five first-round picks in June's draft. Brooklyn waived him before the start of training camp in favor of journeyman guard Tyrese Martin, who has impressed in a rotation role early this season.

Johnson will have an opportunity to prove his worth in Maine in the coming weeks. The Celtics do not currently have a two-way spot open, with Amari Williams, Max Shulga and Ron Harper Jr. on two-way deals.