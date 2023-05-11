The Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the Eastern Conference semi-finals. There are plenty of prop bets to choose from given to us via FanDuel. This will contine our NBA playoff odds series with Celtics-76ers prop bets, predictions and picks.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points per game, Jaylon Brown is scoring 25.3 and Marcus Smart is scoring 16.1. This series, those numbers are at 26.6, 23.6 and 16.8. Jayson Tatum is averaging a double-double in this series, as well.

For the 76ers, Joel Embiid is averaging 24.6 points and 10.0 rebounds for the playoffs. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are both scoring over 20 points a game while Harden is averaging 8.3 assists. This series, Embiid is scoring 28 points per game and grabbing 9.0 rebounds. Harden is averaging 8.0 assists while Maxey is scoring just under 20 points.

Celtics-76ers Prop Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Celtics-76ers Prop Odds

James Harden Over 20.5 Points – (-105)

Jaylon Brown Over 2.5 Threes Made – (-115)

Jayson Tatum Over 44.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists – (-120)

Joel Embiid Top Points Scorer – (+135)

Malcolm Brogdon Over 3.5 Assists – (+134)

Celtics-76ers Favorite Prop Picks

James Harden Over 20.5 Points: Harden is scoring over 20 points per game in the playoffs and this series. In two of the three games they won this series, Harden has scored over 40 points. The 76ers do not want this game to go back to Boston, so this is one they need to win. In order to win, Harden is going to need to have a big game. This could come in the form of assists and rebounds, but with his abillity to score in the playoffs right now, it could also come in the form of points. 21 points should not be hard for Harden to reach as long as he takes his shots.

Jaylon Brown Over 2.5 Threes Made: Brown is shooting 47.5 percent from three in the playoffs and 42.9 percent in this series. He is not taking too many threes, but if he does, he will make them. He has made at least three in four of the five games this series and three of the six games in round one. With how he is shooting this series, the Brown will take five or six threes. Brown just needs to take his threes and he will hit this over.

Jayson Tatum Over 44.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists: Tatum has hit this mark in three of the five games this series. He also hit this mark twice in the opening round. The Celtics need to win this game to keep their season alive and Tatum needs to play a huge part in that. Tatum will need to have a huge game if the Celtics want to extend their season and he should be able to do it. This is a prop bet that has a great chance of hitting.

Celtics-76ers Sleeper Prop Picks

Joel Embiid Top Points Scorer: Embiid is averaging 28.0 points per game in this series. He has been the high scorer once in his four games, and twice he was the second highest scoring player. In one of the games it was because Harden put up over 40 and the other was Tatum putting up 36. Other players need to have massive games to outscore Embiid, while Embiid can put up 30 plus points pretty easily. He wants to put the Celtics away in this game and he is going to play extra hard to do so. It would not be surprising to see Embiid have a 35 point game or higher to lead the 76ers to a win.

Malcolm Brogdon Over 3.5 Assists: This one is a little bit of a longshot. Brogdon is averaging less than four assists per game on the season and in the playoffs. However, he did hit this over in four of six games in the first round. He has also had four or more assists in two of the five games this series. As mentioned, the Celtics need to win this game to keep their season alive. Brogdon was named sixth man of the year this season, so he is the man to lead the offense once it is time for him to come in the game. He will need to do some facilitating and if Brown and Tatum can heat up, Brogdon just needs to pass them the ball four times.