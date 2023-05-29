A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Kevin Harlan is a sports broadcasting legend. This Monday, he will once be adding to his long and still-expanding list of massive sporting events he’s called, as he will be wearing the mic as part of the TNT broadcast team that will cover Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Harlan is as professional as anyone in his line of business, but he’s also just human. It’s still easy to get carried away and show bias in a thrilling game, especially when a lot is on the line, such as this Heat-Celtics showdown. That being said, don’t expect Harlan to show any trace of partisanship.

“It’s not just a Game 7; it is a historical Game 7 if Boston comes back and wins it,” Harlan said. “I don’t plan to favor either team or feel like I’m leaning on one team over the other. I don’t think that would be fair to the audience, nor the two teams that have worked hard to get here. I’m just hoping for a good game.

The Celtics can hit two birds with one stone with a win in Game 7 against the Heat. In that scenario, the Celtics will be just the first team in the history of the NBA to successfully win a series in the playoffs after being down 0-3. Also, a win will catapult them into a spot in the 2023 NBA Finals, which looked so great of an impossibility when the Heat went up 3-0.