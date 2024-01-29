The Celtics are low on bigs for their clash with the Pelicans.

The Boston Celtics have championship aspirations this season, so it's no surprise that they're being extra careful with injuries. Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who sprained his ankle on Thursday against the Miami Heat, is now questionable for Monday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis didn't play in Boston's previous game versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, which saw the Celtics' offense sputter en route to a 115-96 loss.

Fellow big men Al Horford and Luke Kornet may also sit when the Pelicans come to town. Kornet is listed as doubtful with left hamstring tightness, as that same issue forced his early exit during the Clippers contest. Meanwhile, Horford doesn't play on both legs of a back-to-back, meaning he'll either sit against the Pelicans or on Tuesday when the Indiana Pacers arrive in Beantown. With Porzingis, Horford, and Kornet all possibly out, perhaps young Celtics center Neemias Queta will see a hefty share of minutes.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. New Orleans: Al Horford (left neck sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Luke Kornet (left hamstring tightness) – DOUBTFUL

Kristaps Porzingis (left ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 28, 2024

The Pelicans have been one of the quieter stories in the NBA during the 2023-24 season. They're 26-20 overall and in seventh place in the Western Conference. And even though they're in the playoff hunt, there's a fair chance they receive zero All-Star nominations this year.

Conversely, the Celtics are already sending star Jayson Tatum to Indianapolis for All-Star weekend. Guard Jaylen Brown will likely join him while the rest of Boston's starting five, including Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White, could be selected as well. Due to its superb star power, Boston sits atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 35-11 record.

Another reason the C's have been on fire this season is because of their homecourt advantage. They went an incredible 20-0 at TD Garden to start the season, breaking their previous franchise record of 18-0 set all the way back in the late 1950s.

Despite the stellar streak, the Celtics have now lost two games in a row in Boston. Their 96 points against the Clippers is tied for their lowest output of the season and was certainly their worst offensive showing at home.

To right the ship, Boston will have to take down a talented Pelicans squad that's dealt with injury problems of their own this season. However, New Orleans is expected to be fully healthy on Monday.