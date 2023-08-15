Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis finally addressed his withdrawal from Latvia's FIBA World Cup bid due to the foot injury he's dealing with.

Porzingis admitted that it was a “difficult” decision to sit out the competition, especially with Latvia leaning on him and Davis Bertans to lead the way in their gold medal dreams. However, because of the plantar fasciitis that he's currently nursing, he's unable to join the team for the quadrennial affair.

The sweet-shooting big man noted that it was a decision made upon consultation with the medical staff and coaching team of both Latvia and the Celtics.

“It is difficult, I feel very responsible to myself and the supporters of the Latvian national team, but a decision has been made that I will not play in the World Cup,” Porzingis wrote on social media.

“After several weeks of recovery and a repeat MRI examination, the plantar fasciitis of my foot still prevents me from being on the field in full readiness. This joint decision has been made by both the medical staff and coaching staff of the national team, as well as the Celtics team – with the advice and opinion that it is now necessary to continue the recovery process. Such a decision is not easy to make, but I promise that I will be there and support the team as much as I can. Our land – Latvia!”

It's not really a surprise that Kristaps Porzingis had to beg off from the team representing Latvia in the FIBA World Cup. It has already been reported recently that there is that possibility because of a foot issue he's dealing with. The Latvian Basketball Association initially refuted those reports, but as it turns out, KP has yet to really full recover from the issue.

The Celtics and their fan base are certainly happy with that, especially since they just acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to form a Big 3 with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Now, they are ensured the forward will get the rest he needs before the 2023-24 season starts.

Kristaps Porzingis with the Celtics

Considering Kristaps Porzingis' injury history, it's definitely concerning to see him deal with a foot issue this offseason. With that being said, it won't be a surprise if they have a role in preventing the 28-year-old from playing in the FIBA World Cup.

Porzingis signed a two-year, $60 million extension with the Celtics this offseason after the team acquired him. Expectations are high that he's the missing piece Boston needs to get over that championship hump.

The Celtics even traded former Defensive Player of the Year and their vocal leader in Marcus Smart in order to make the deal happen after it looked like it was falling out. Considering what it took the Beantown team to get him, they want to make sure he's healthy and at 100 percent when the new campaign starts.

Porzingis' injury status this offseason will definitely be a major talking point. It will be important to see how long he'll need to rest and recover before being able to join Boston. Of course the Celtics need him by training camp in hopes of getting him more reps with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as they look to develop chemistry between the three. If he's still unable to join the team by then, it could surely be a bit troublesome.