The Boston Celtics wasted no time getting to work this summer. In a three-team blockbuster trade, the Celtics will acquire Washington Wizards All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

To get the 27-year-old center, Boston will send 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers. Veteran Danilo Gallinari is also included in the swap, but he'll be shipped off to the Wizards.

Full Celtics, Clippers, Wizards trade: Kristaps Porzingis to Boston

Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles

Marcus Morris, 2023 No. 30 pick to Washington pic.twitter.com/mNtu1AL5yr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 21, 2023

Boston didn't have to trade any of their franchise players to make this trade happen, which is a testament to the skill of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. But, just how good of a deal did Boston get?

Let's grade the massive trade for Porzingis that might've earned Boston its third star.

Celtics trade for Kristaps Porzingis: A-

Porzingis has had a somewhat turbulent NBA career so far. When he was drafted by the New York Knicks, there was an uproar of boos from the crowd. Yet, he mostly delivered on the court and surprised naysayers.

Then in 2018, he tore his ACL and missed the entire next season. After that unfortunate break, he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and dealt to the Washington Wizards just a few years after.

Although there isn't much to say about his Wizards career in terms of postseason success, he did have one of his healthiest years last season. He played 65 games (the most since the 2016-17 season) and averaged a career-high 23.2 points per game as well as 1.5 blocks and 8.4 rebounds per outing. He also shot the ball efficiently, as his 49.8% conversion rate from the field was another career-best.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kristaps Porzingis stats from his career-best season: Points Allowed Per Pick-and-Roll

1. Anthony Davis (0.91)

2. Steven Adams (0.92)

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (0.92)

4. Kristaps Porzingis (0.93)

5. Walker Kessler (0.93) One of the best drop P&R defenders in the NBA. And on… — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 21, 2023

Celtics fans have reason to be wary of his injury history, however, Porzingis is arguably coming off his best season. Plus, it's important to remember who the C's are giving up.

Brogdon had an awesome first season in Boston until he suffered a partial tear in his arm in the playoffs. The 30-year-old has a troubled injury history and was on a team with no shortage of guard talent. Keeping Brogdon would've been nice, but the C's were going to have to shed some of their depth eventually.

Gallinari, the other first-year Celtic in the deal, never even got to play due to injury. The 34-year-old has torn his ACL twice in his long career and was another piece that the C's didn't necessarily need.

As for the money, Boston isn't super tied up financially with this exchange. Whereas a Bradley Beal trade would've set them back, this trade is nowhere near as costly. Porzingis is on the books for $36 million this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season's $36 million player option, league sources say. Today was the deadline to invoke the option. More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2023

Perhaps the best part of this huge trade is that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are still in green. Getting a former All-Star like Porzingis isn't easy, but Boston managed to do so without losing any stars. Plus, the Celtics aren't closing the door on an extension for Brown. If they had done a more expensive deal with Beal, Brown's time in Boston would probably be over. Yet, since this deal isn't that taxing, the two-time All-Star could possibly stay put and receive a big payday.

Along with keeping Brown and Tatum, the Celtics also didn't part ways with any draft picks. After seeing how many selections Minnesota big Rudy Gobert was worth, it's not hard to imagine a high-caliber player like Porzingis requiring multiple draft picks. Instead, the Clippers handled that and gave a rebuilding Wizards squad the 30th pick in this year's draft.

Overall, Boston may have just landed its best big man since the legendary Kevin Garnett. Porzingis has more offensive skill than any of the Green Team's current bigs and he can shoot it well from deep–which is crucial in head coach Joe Mazzulla's offense. The Latvian All-Star doesn't have a squeaky-clean record when it comes to injuries, but given the low price tag, this deal was one Boston had to make.