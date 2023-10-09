The Boston Celtics added to an already stacked collection of talent this offseason with the acquisition of Washington Wizards forward Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis figures to add another dimension to what has been a potent Celtics offense in recent seasons, and he got his first taste of Boston basketball during the Celtics' preseason win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

After the game, Porzingis, who scored 17 points on the evening, took the time to address just how difficult the Boston offense will be to defend in 2023-24.

“I think it's a big problem for the other teams to guard me in the pick and roll with those guys,” said Porzingis, per Celtics on CLNS. “…We can just play off of each other. Handoffs, backdoors, all of that kind of stuff. I think it's just really, really hard to defend, and a lot of those times, [my teammates] draw so much attention that it opens the game up for myself.”

Kristaps Porzingis will indeed have far and away the most talented collection of teammates of his career in Boston. The Celtics are led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to go along with strong role players like Derrick White as well as recently-acquired All-Star Jrue Holiday. With Porzingis in the fray, Boston's offense figures to be far less predictable than it was in their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Miami Heat a year ago.

Porzingis is set to make his regular season Celtics debut against the New York Knicks on October 25.