Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis shared a post on social media hinting at good news about his injured calf.

It looks like Kristaps Porzingis' early optimism proved prophetic after all. The Boston Celtics big man downplayed the extent of the calf injury that forced him to leave Friday's loss to the Orlando Magic early, stressing after the game that while he awaited an MRI, Porzingis didn't believe his injury was “too serious.”

Less than 24 hours later, he shared a photo of the Celtics' training facility and accompanying message on social media hinting at “good news” and an imminent return to the floor, per Noa Dalzell of Celtics Blog.

Looks like it was good news for Kristaps Porzingis, who had an MRI for a calf tightness after yesterday’s game. pic.twitter.com/vqtoffHEqM — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) November 25, 2023

Porzingis exited the Celtics' loss to the magic with 6:44 left in the third quarter and never returned. Boston announced shortly thereafter that he would miss the game's remainder with left calf tightness.

The notion that Porzingis will be “back very soon” is great news for the Celtics. Though plenty successful with him on the bench this season, the 7'3 center serves as the key that unlocks Boston's vaunted five-out offensive attack, spotting up deep beyond the arc and running frequent ball screens with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and more. Porzingis has embraced physicality more than ever catching on the roll and posting up size mismatches, too, commitment to dirty work that's extended to the other side of the ball, where he's been among the league's best rim-protectors.

The Celtics, still atop the Eastern Conference at 12-4, are back in action on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks. Their next game is Tuesday against Chicago Bulls, also at TD Garden. If Boston opts to take a more cautious approach with Kristaps Porzingis' calf, expect Al Horford to start in his place with Luke Kornet and perhaps Oshae Brissett seeing increased playing time.