Charged with leading a San Antonio Spurs NBA Summer League team that features lottery draft picks Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant, Mike Noyes has quickly become a favorite of the young men he's coaching this off-season.

“I love coach,” Bryant said. “He's intense, he's fiery. He gets after it, and I love it. That's all you can ask for in a coach.”

“That's my guy,” 2024 Spurs draft pick Harrison Ingram added.

“Even better as a person, as a human being,” David Jones-Garcia, the squad's leading scorer, shared of the 30-year-old coach.

Noyes is the Spurs' director of player development, meaning his relationship with some of the players on this team is just beginning.

Summer Spurs praise Mike Noyes

Noyes joined the Spurs just before Ingram was set to start his rookie NBA season last year.

“He's been there with me every step of the way, the whole summer. I was there every day, every weekday. We were there and we're there every morning and afternoon twice a day just getting working,” Ingram revealed.

“Having him be there in the summer and then also be the head coach, I've seen the hours he's put in. He's there early. He leaves late. He really works hard at this,” the former North Carolina Tar Heel continued. “You feel like you put in more time with him than anybody. I probably spend more time with him than I spend with my mom, my dad. Especially this last year.

“He's like family now,” Ingram concluded.

Mostly with the team's G League affiliate in Austin during his first year, Ingram is hoping to work his way toward a spot in San Antonio's rotation. So is this year's 14th overall pick, Carter Bryant.

“With Coach Mike, and then even with the rest of the staff that's here with the Summer League team, I've built great connections,” the Arizona Wildcat alum said. “I'm just ready to get to work with everybody.”

While Bryant and Ingram have struggled offensively, Jones-Garcia has paced the team in scoring. After leading them in all three California Classic games, the 23-year-old guard has continued the trend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I love coach,” Jones-Garcia shared. “Like I say, since day one he's been helping me a lot. I love him as a coach.”

Jones-Garcia hopes to see more of Noyes after Summer League comes to an end. So does Ingram.

“You know, sometimes people can come in and it's your first year, people might not listen to you,” Ingram recounts. “But for him, when he speaks, he's one of those guys that everyone listens.”

He seems super energetic,” last year's 48th overall pick continued. “He's fun. He's a fun dude. You never see him have a down day. I haven't. He's one of those guys. There's never a down take. He's always just enjoying his time and he's always working hard and teaching us the right way.”

A native a Granby, Connecticut, Noyes attended UConn before eventually making his way to the Memphis Grizzlies for six seasons. He now appears to be the latest in a long line of quality Spurs assistant coaches.

