The Boston Celtics just got a major frontcourt upgrade after successfully agreeing to a blockbuster trade deal with the Washington Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is now headed to Beantown with Marcus Smart being shipped off to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of this massive three-team trade. All of a sudden, the Celtics have propelled themselves as one of the favorites to go all the way in the East this season, if not the odds-on favorite.

Such a major deal does entail significant financial ramifications, though. For starters, Porzingis is set to pocket $36 million this coming season. He is reportedly also eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $77 million this July, which is looking like something the Celtics will need to shell out unless they want to risk losing Porzingis in free agency next summer.

Talking about next summer, you also have to note that BOTH Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will be eligible for supermax extensions after the 2023-24 season. The potential contracts of these two stars combined will already amount to a staggering $613 million:

The Celtics are about to become unbelievably expensive… 💰Jayson Tatum eligible for $318M super max in 2024

💰Jaylen Brown eligible for $295M super max in 2024

💰Kristaps Porzingis becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024 2024 is championship or bust for Boston…😳 pic.twitter.com/2CfHzunhg1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

That's already well over half a billion dollars in contracts, and that doesn't even include Porzingis' deal. The Celtics were able to rid themselves of Marcus Smart's $20 million salary for 2024-25, but let's also not forget about Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, Robert Williams, and Al Horford who are set to pocket a combined $64 million in 2024-25.

Needless to say, not only is the upcoming season a championship or bust year for Boston but regardless of how the campaign turns out, they're still set to face what could be a real financial crisis in a year's time.