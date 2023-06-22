The Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics got a deal done on Wednesday centered on Kristaps Porzingis. Except that they didn't. Then all of a sudden, the Memphis Grizzlies joined in at the last minute in what turned out to be a massive three-team blockbuster deal. To say that it has been an eventful day/evening in the NBA would be an understatement at this point.

Porzingis is now officially on his way to the Celtics — at least according to the latest reports. As part of the deal, the Grizzlies have now acquired the services of former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart. Memphis will be sending Tyus Jones and the 35th overall pick of Thursday's NBA Draft to the Wizards.

As expected, NBA Twitter is going bonkers over this huge development. What the Grizzlies probably did not expect, however, is how the trolls have decided to go hard on Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks amid this blockbuster trade.

Morant has been catching all sorts of strays on social media after news hit that he's now going to be teammates with Marcus Smart:

both thugs. david stern would never — 🇵🇹🇺🇸 (@cfcmaz__) June 22, 2023

Ja when he come back from the suspension pic.twitter.com/aP0gE5yARh — 𝐆𝐄𝐄𝐙𝐘✎ツ (@YoungPiccasso) June 22, 2023

marcus smart and a first ballot rikers island inmate — Cooyah ! (@Cooyah_) June 22, 2023

Live look at their first practice together pic.twitter.com/AEVXVeNc6u — Chuck Goldberg (@chuckgoldberg) June 22, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The mean streets of Twitter did not spare Dillon Brooks. In fact, the keyboard warriors went even more savage on the controversial Grizzlies forward:

Memphis finally has what Dillon Brooks thought he was. https://t.co/T8005G75CV — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 22, 2023

Marcus Smart and Dillon Brooks in the locker roompic.twitter.com/gO0uJkVMJ1 — ;p; 🇸🇴 (@FoeN3m) June 22, 2023

The Grizzlies replaced Dillon Brooks with Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/P5Gmwkj1Za — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) June 22, 2023

this makes perfect sense for the grizzlies since marcus smart is basically dillon brooks but he goes to therapy — Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) June 22, 2023

Some folks clearly believe that the arrival of Marcus Smart in Memphis spells the end of Brooks' time with the squad. After all, there's already been a lot of talk surrounding his potential exit via NBA free agency, and Smart coming in might just be the final straw for Brooks.

Love them or hate them, though, you can't really say that this is a bad trade for the Grizzlies. As a matter of fact, one could argue that this squad just got a whole lot stronger with Marcus Smart now in the mix. I guess we'll all find out once the season starts.