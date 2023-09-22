The Boston Celtics are preparing to enter the 2023-24 season as championship favorites once more. While they fell short of their ultimate goal of making it to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive year this past season, the Celtics have revamped their roster in hopes of making another title push. Kristaps Porzingis was their big addition during the offseason, but there is now more depth that exists on this roster after Lamar Stevens agreed to join the team.

On Friday, The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report that former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens agreed to a contract with Boston.

Stevens, 26, spent the last three seasons as a member of the Cavs and had his initial two-way deal with the team elevated to a standard NBA contract. This offseason, he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the three-team sign-and-trade that sent Max Strus to Cleveland. Stevens ended up being waived by San Antonio shortly after.

In Cleveland, Stevens proved his worth as a rugged defensive forward who could guard virtually any position on the floor. Not known much for his offensive contributions, he averaged 5.3 points per game and shot 44.8 percent from the floor during the 2022-23 season.

The Celtics had been searching for ways to upgrade their depth late in the offseason, especially out on the wing. TJ Warren had been another player Boston considered, but Stevens' defensive abilities are what made him standout with the team having an open roster spot. Grant Williams departed in free agency, which is why the C's were looking to add another versatile forward to their bench.

Right ahead of the start of training camp, Stevens now finds himself on the Celtics' roster looking to prove his worth in order to win minutes over the likes of Oshae Brissett and Sam Hauser.

Boston finished the 2022-23 season with a 57-25 record. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still remain the faces of the franchise, which is why they will enter the new year as title favorites. The Celtics are set to open up the new season on the road against the New York Knicks on October 25.