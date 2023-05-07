My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Boston Celtics have stormed back against the Philadelphia 76ers after losing Game 1 of their series to take a 2-1 lead over them after winning Games 2 & 3, and they will be looking to put the Sixers on the ropes by winning Game 4 on Sunday afternoon. However, the C’s have been keeping an eye on the injury status of guard Marcus Smart, who has been rather banged up throughout the postseason.

Smart has picked up a handful of minor injuries early on in the playoffs, and has been dealing with an ankle injury as of late. Smart was initially listed as questionable for Game 4, but with tip-off under an hour away now, it looks like he will be good to go, as he has been listed as available to play in this huge game for the Celtics.

Marcus Smart (ankle) is AVAILABLE for Game 4 vs the Sixers, per the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/Mr1w5TaKKs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marcus Smart has played a big role for the Celtics early on in their postseason run, helping lockdown the Atlanta Hawks backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in the opening round, before roaming all over the defense against the Sixers, which has included spending time guarding the league MVP in Joel Embiid. Losing Smart would have been a big blow for Boston, but thankfully, he is good to go for Game 4.

With Smart taking the floor for Boston in Game 4, the Celtics will be able to maintain their defensive versatility against Philly, which has been huge for them early on in this series. It would be wise to not expect Smart’s injuries to deter him from making a handful of hustle plays throughout this game, and the C’s will be hoping that Smart’s strong play can help them jump out to a commanding 3-1 series lead over Philadelphia.