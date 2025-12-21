The Green Bay Packers eased panic and concern after Jordan Love absorbed a brutal hit. Head coach Matt LaFleur trusted backup Malik Willis to let it fly. And he hit Romeo Doubs on an unlikely touchdown versus the Chicago Bears.

Facing third-and-two, LaFleur ditched the run for a passing play. Doubs zipped through the Bears secondary via a stack formation. Willis flawlessly lobbed the football to his veteran wide receiver — covering 33 yards at Soldier Field.

Malik Willis goes LONG to Romeo Doubs for the Packers TD 😤 pic.twitter.com/Xj0rZkqmAd — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

That long touchdown lob ended a brief scoring slump by the visiting Packers. Green Bay hadn't tacked on any points since the 1:41 mark of the second quarter. But Willis-to-Doubs handed G.B. the comfortable 13-3 lead in the third.

Malik Willis to Romeo Doubs sparks reactions during Packers vs. Bears

That lob traveled 40.2 yards in the air according to Next Gen Stats. Willis also attempted the first deep pass against the brutal winds on the field.

Packer fans began to embrace him too — with one reacting to the throw on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Malik Willis is such a beast! I have no idea how he’s not a starter in the NFL but I sure am thankful he’s on the Packers,” that fan posted.

One more fan account gave praise to the franchise in posting “The Packers deserve major credit for how they’ve developed him.”

Love wasn't the only notable injury. Running back Josh Jacobs played through a knee injury in this crucial NFC North battle.

Willis, meanwhile, hit 5-of-7 passes for 80 yards before the 10 minute mark of the fourth quarter.