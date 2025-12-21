The Green Bay Packers could take the lead in the NFC North with a win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday. Already missing Micah Parsons, the Packers lost Jordan Love to a concussion early in the Week 16 matchup with Chicago.

Josh Jacobs suited up for Green Bay on Saturday. The veteran running back is playing through a knee injury against the Bears. The ailment has forced the Packers to limit Jacobs touches. But he got the ball at the goal line midway through the third quarter.

Green Bay tried to cap a nine-play, 62-yard drive with a rushing touchdown from the Bears four-yard line. But Nahshon Wright ripped the ball out of Jacobs hands and Tremaine Edmunds recovered, stealing a scoring opportunity from the Packers.

