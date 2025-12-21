Jon Sumrall's Tulane Green Wave had a magical 2025 season, but came to a painful conclusion Saturday night, as No. 11 seed Tulane was overwhelmed 41-10 by No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

The loss ended the Green Wave’s championship run, but it did not dull the message head coach Sumrall delivered to his players afterward.

Following an emotional scene in the locker room, Sumrall was asked what he told his team after watching their playoff dream end so abruptly. His response was firm, direct, and deeply personal.

“Yeah, I told them it’s never okay to lose. So anybody that tells you it’s okay to lose, get away from them for the rest of your life. I don’t care if we’re talking about football or in 40 years from now. Anybody that tells you, ‘it’s okay, you lost.' No, it’s not. It’s not okay we lost. I’m not okay with the loss. Never will be.”

While Sumrall made it clear he will never accept defeat, he emphasized that the loss did nothing to change how he feels about his players and what they accomplished together.

“I also told them that doesn’t change how I feel about them. I love this group. Love each guy on that team. This team will walk together forever as champions because we won a conference championship.”

Ole Miss wasted no time asserting control, scoring twice in the first eight minutes to take a 14-0 lead. Tulane settled down defensively before halftime, trailing 17-3 late in the second quarter, but never found a way to fully recover.

Despite moving the ball effectively at times, finishing with 421 total yards, the Green Wave managed just one red-zone play all night as Ole Miss’ defense repeatedly stiffened.

Jon Sumrall finishes his stint at Tulane after CFP exit

For Tulane, the loss also marked the end of Sumrall’s tenure, as he officially departs New Orleans for the Florida Gators after a remarkable stint. Still, he made sure his players understood the lasting impact of what they achieved.

“I still feel good about this football team because we hoisted the conference championship trophy two weeks ago. And I told them that in 30 or 40 years, they’ll bring them back for a celebration…I also told them that for the rest of my life, if I could ever do anything for them, I’m a phone call away.”

Tulane finishes 11-3, closing a historic era that included four straight conference title game appearances. While the playoff loss stings, the foundation Sumrall leaves behind ensures the Green Wave’s rise is far from over — even as the program turns the page to its next chapter.