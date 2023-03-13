A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Things got chippy on Saturday night between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks. At one point, Marcus Smart got into a bit of an on-court wrestling match with Trae Young, with the pair eventually falling to the floor following an intense face-to-face confrontation. Cooler heads prevailed, though, and the two were separated before the matter escalated.

Marcus Smart was the instigator of the fracas, and based on the video, it appears that he was the one who pulled down Trae Young as the two stars hit the deck. Well, the NBA definitely thought this was the case, and the league has now slapped the Celtics guard with a hefty $25,000 fine for his part in the altercation:

The NBA has fined Marcus Smart $25,000 for initiating an on-court altercation and pulling Trae Young to the floor on Saturday night in the Celtics-Hawks game.pic.twitter.com/k27GExJpTy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 13, 2023

Smart, who was ejected following this incident, took exception with Young hitting him in the nether regions with his foot as the Hawks star took off for a lay-up. It did not look intentional from Trae, but obviously, Smart did not see it that way. After confronting the Atlanta point guard, Smart locked him up and decided to pull him down with him. To be fair to Trae Young, he kept his cool here, and it looks like he just really wanted to go and get on with the game.

In the end, it was the Celtics who prevailed, 134-125. Young’s game-high 35 points were not enough to lift the Hawks to a victory. As for their individual battle, though, it seems that it’s Trae Young who got the last laugh against Marcus Smart — to the tune of $25,000.