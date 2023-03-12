Since arriving in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young has been one of the most exciting and explosive point guard in the NBA. Not only is he a dynamic scorer, but he is an elite playmaker as well. As good as he is though, Young has taken his lumps recently for his perceived influence in the Hawks removal of Nate McMillan as head coach. Despite that, Young has continued his on the court brilliance. On Saturday he registered his 95th consecutive game of dishing out at least five assists. He holds the current active streak for most games of 5+ assists as per Hawks PR.

Trae Young has handed out five-or-more assists in 95 straight games, tied for the 10th-longest such streak in NBA history and the longest active such streak in the league. Coming into tonight’s games, the closest players to Young are James Harden (43) and Tyrese Haliburton (32). — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) March 12, 2023

Trae Young went into halftime against the Boston Celtics on Saturday with 11 assists at the half which tied a career-high for most assists by halftime. He’s reached that mark four times now in his career. Young has never averaged any less than eight assists since he was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Young's 11 first half assists ties a career-high for most assists in a single half (4x). https://t.co/gj7k0qJeB7 — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) March 12, 2023

This season Young is averaging 26.7 points per game, 3.0 rebounds and a career-high 10.1 assists with shooting splits of 43.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Despite Young’s on the court brilliance, the Hawks have had an uneven season. They are hovering around .500 basketball and are eight in the Eastern Conference standings. That would be good enough for one of the play-in spots but this was a team that was supposed to rise to the upper echelon of the East.