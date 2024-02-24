ESPN fired Paul Pierce from the network back in 2021 after he posted a controversial video on social media. Since then, it's been a heavily talked about topic whenever the former Boston Celtics star‘s name is brought up in conversation. Now, Pierce drops a truth bomb on what led him to share that video.
Pierce dropped a tell-all video on the All the Smoke Podcast and the first topic of discussion was the video that led to his firing from ESPN. The former Celtics star claims he didn't know that people can record an Instagram Live video.
“I'm enjoying retirement. It's poker night… And I decided to pull my phone out… I was caught in the moment… I didn't post it… [I didn't know] that you can record it.”
“I’m enjoying retirement. it's poker night… And I decided to pull my phone out… I was caught in the moment… I didn’t post it… [I didn't know] that you can record it.”
Paul Pierce on how he got fired from ESPN 🗣️
(via @allthesmokeprod)pic.twitter.com/6aDavOzmcN
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2024
It was just a total blunder from Paul Pierce. Not everyone is tech savvy. To be fair, sometimes when people have a fun evening like that, they tend to make bad decisions. Putting a video like that on Instagram Live was just a bad decision. But at least the former Celtics star understands how he was in the wrong.
Although the video led to his firing from ESPN, Pierce has remained out of trouble since then. I mean, it's not like he was flashing weapons or doing any hard drugs in his video. For that reason, many don't mind Pierce's video. But it is still kind of fun to poke fun at him for it once in a while. With that said, we're probably not going to see Paul Pierce hop on Instagram Live anytime soon.