The Milwaukee Bucks and their fans have to be a little bit concerned regarding franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential future with the franchise. Antetokounmpo has made a few comments recently suggesting that this long-term future with the Bucks may not be so certain. Antetokounmpo has been the face of the franchise for nearly a decade now and he led the Bucks to their first championship since the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson days. Antetokounmpo has another year left on his contract after this one before he can decline his player option and become a free agent. It's possible that Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks may be tied to teammate Jrue Holiday as per EPSN NBA insider Bobby Marks.

"I would be concerned based on what happens with Jrue Holiday" Bobby Marks explains why Holiday will play a major role in Giannis' future decisions pic.twitter.com/dJEU09Kehd — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 16, 2023

“I don't think he's going to sign an extension, it doesn't make sense financially,” Marks said during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “I would be concerned based on what happens with Jrue Holiday. I think that's going to be the X-factor, what I'm going to keep an eye on because Holiday is extension eligible starting up I think February 22, potentially could be a free agent next year. What does Milwaukee do with him, if they lose him they're going to be in deep trouble.”

Jrue Holiday proved to be the missing piece back in 2021 as the Bucks made to the Finals and won a title. If he does not sign an extension and is allowed to walk as a free agent, that will likely play a factor in what Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to do regarding his future with the Bucks.