Former NBA All-Star turned ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson has no shortage of hot takes, and on Tuesday he may have just dropped his most scalding one yet. On his “Road Trippin Pod” podcast with former teammate Channing Frye, Jefferson claimed that he feared former Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce more so than Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

“Ball in the hands for a last-second shot, I would probably fear Paul Pierce more than DWade,” said Jefferson.

The Wade-Pierce debate has been raging in NBA circles for quite some time now.

Paul Pierce, never at a loss for words, has taken several shots at his former eastern conference rival over the years. He's claimed that he would have won the same amount of championships as Wade had he played alongside LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal. He's also bluntly stated that his career was simply better than Wade's.

Although Pierce' brazen comments have opened himself up for ridicule, it's easy to forget just how great of a player he was. In his prime, Pierce boasted one of the most lethal mid-range jumpers in NBA history. He has no shortage of career playoff highlights, including leading Boston to the championship in 2008. It's easy to see where Richard Jefferson is coming from here.

Dwyane Wade, of course, was a legend in his own right. Wade won three rings in his Hall-Of-Fame career, forming one third of the “Big Three” era in Miami with James and Chris Bosh.

While Heat and Celtics fans may never quite agree on who was better, no NBA fan can deny that both Wade and Pierce were icons in their own rights.