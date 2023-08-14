Paul Pierce has called out Dwyane Wade and insisted he had a better career than the former Miami Heat star. Monday, the Heat issued a subtle jab at Pierce when they posted Wade's Hall of Fame resume on ‘X' and took a shot at Pierce's nickname, “The Truth.”

Wade was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend. He is regarded as arguably the third-best shooting guard of all time behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Pierce, who was previously an analyst for ESPN, said on one of the network's shows he had a better career than Wade, a take that has garnered criticism. However, it appears from Wade's resume he had a better time in the NBA with Pierce since he had three more All-Star appearances, four more All-NBA selections and three all-defensive team picks compared to Pierce's zero.

Wade has since responded to Pierce's take. Via “The Dan LeBatard Show”:

“Rent is expensive in America and I'm living rent free,” he said.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

The Heat are clearly in Wade's defense on the subject.

Wade played 15 1/2 seasons of his NBA career with the Heat. He played with legends Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, but many see Wade as the greatest Heat player since he had the most accolades with the team.

Wade won championships with Miami in 2006, 2012 and 2013. He had a career scoring average of 22.0 points per game and was loyal to the franchise after he was selected by it with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.